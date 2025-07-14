Elvis Evolution: Finishing touches made to world's first immersive experience

The immersive experience celebrates the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll'

The specialist team at Elvis Evolution - the ultimate, high-octane celebration of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll - have been putting the finishing touches to the world's first immersive experience, ahead of its official opening on July 18th 2025 at Immerse LDN, Excel Waterfront.

The team behind Elvis Evolution, immersive entertainment company Layered Reality, were seen putting the final props in place in the intricate sets - which combine the most up-to-date immersive technologies - transporting Elvis fans through key moments of Presley’s life and career and giving a real sense of what it would have been like to actually be there at the time.

The footage and images released today give a first look inside the experience. In the meticulously recreated dressing room and backstage studios of NBC where Elvis finally played his iconic 1968 Comeback Special, the team carefully placed his famous guitar into position, dusted down the old photos, loaded the record players and laid out song lyrics from some of Elvis’ biggest hits. Meanwhile the cast and musicians fine tuned their performances while the technicians tested the special effects which bring the experience to life.

Fifteen-year-old actor Alexander Bayles and 13-year-old actor King J. Henry play young Elvis and his best friend Sam Bell in the content especially recorded for the experience

Jack Pirie, Director & Lead Creative at Elvis Evolution said: “With just days to go until opening, and after months of hard work, it’s amazing to see the finishing touches being put in place. We wanted to give people a new perspective on the story of Elvis Presley that they've never seen before, to try and dig beneath the myth and let them understand who he really was, why his music resonated, and why it matters today. Elvis fans are in for a real treat when we open the doors on July 18th.”

The team were joined by 15-year-old actor Alexander Bayles and 13-year-old actor King J. Henry, who play young Elvis and his best friend Sam Bell in the content especially recorded for the experience. The duo travelled all the way from Memphis Tennessee to see themselves on the big screen for the first time.

Alexander Bayles, who bears a striking resemblance to the young Elvis Presley, said: “I never really thought I was going to get the part [of Elvis] because he's such a huge character, and the opportunity to get to play him is just off the charts. So when I got the callback and I got the part, I was just exhilarated… And when I saw myself at Elvis Evolution, I realised, I did it!”

King J. Henry, who plays the young Sam Bell, said: “It’s so cool to get a first look around and see ourselves in the film we shot in Tupelo, the birthplace of Elvis, for the first time and to see it come together with the rest of the experience - we can’t wait to hear what Elvis fans think!”

Elvis Evolution opens at Immerse LDN, Excel Waterfront this July

Elvis Evolution combines physical sets that move, shake and transform with live actors and musicians, giving guests the chance to walk in Elvis’ blue suede shoes and follow his meteoric rise to superstardom like never before.

AI has transformed every part of the production process, breathing new life into 60-year-old footage, recreating previously unseen moments, and offering fans an intimate view of Elvis the man, as well as the icon. The show includes an immersive performance of Elvis’ ‘If I Can Dream’, accompanied by live musicians.

Starting at £68 face value + fees standard tickets include access to the ‘All Shook Up’ After-Party. For tickets and more information visit: elvisevolution.com