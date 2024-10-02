Embark on a Haunted Quest at Leeds Castle this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Halloween, prepare for a haunting adventure like no other at Leeds Castle, where history meets mystery on a spellbinding quest designed for the whole family.

From October 26th to November 3rd, the iconic Kent attraction invites families to join in a thrilling Halloween experience that will ignite imaginations and create unforgettable memories.

Step into a world of magic, mystery, and medieval charm with captivating characters, engaging activities, set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of England’s most enchanting castles.

Younger visitors will be transformed into intrepid spell seekers on an interactive journey across the castle’s mystical estate.

Halloween fun at Leeds Castle

As they set out on their creepy quest, they’ll receive a special guide sheet, leading them through the Castle’s atmospheric grounds.

Their mission is to try and save Rocky, the Stone Monster, who’s been freed from the castle walls but risks being trapped again unless the spell is broken.

During their adventure, children will encounter six magical beings, each with unique stories and wisdom to share:

Kit the Keeper of the Castle guards the secrets and treasures waiting to be uncovered.

Ember the Autumnal Witch possesses knowledge of the mystical energies surrounding the castle.

Bramble the Tree Goblin is a bouncy and excitable friend, full of riddles and challenges.

Rocky the Stone Monster is a gentle giant, key to unravelling the mystery.

Diablo the Cursed Castle Hound is a mysterious creature with a tragic past, eager to help.

Talon the Hawkman offers a unique perspective and vital clues about the Halloween Ball.

Throughout the day, families can enjoy a range of exciting activities:

10:00am - 11:45am: Trail Interactions with Characters (Trail Route)

12:00pm - 12:30pm: Halloween Ball with Characters (Maze Area)

12:30pm: Fancy Dress Competition (Maze Area)

1:45pm - 3:00pm: Trail Interactions with Characters (Trail Route)

3:15pm - 3:45pm: Halloween Ball with Characters (Maze Area)

3:45pm: Fancy Dress Competition (Maze Area)

· Online admission prices (Pay for the day and visit free all year): Adult (16+) £31.50, Child £22.50, Family £79. For details and to book, visit www.leeds-castle.com . Leeds Castle, Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL. T: 01622 765 400 E: [email protected].