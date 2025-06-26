Emmaus Dover marks 30 years of supporting people out of homelessness with community BBQ and Dover Castle reception
The events were organised to thank the many individuals and partners who have supported Emmaus Dover over the past three decades.
Since opening in 1995, Emmaus Dover has provided a home, meaningful work, training, and tailored support to 1,739 people who have experienced homelessness, known within Emmaus as companions. The charity offers more than just a room for a night, helping people rebuild their lives and move forward with renewed purpose and independence.
To date, the charity has delivered over 200,000 days of accommodation and currently supports up to 27 companions through its community and social enterprise in Dover.
Debra Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Dover, said: "This anniversary is a huge milestone for us. Over the past 30 years, we’ve supported hundreds of individuals to rebuild their lives, and none of it would have been possible without the incredible support of our community, donors, volunteers, staff, trustees, and partners. The BBQ and evening reception at Dover Castle gave us a chance to reflect, celebrate, and say thank you to everyone who’s been part of our journey."
To find out more about Emmaus Dover, please visit https://emmaus.org.uk/dover/