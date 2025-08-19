Empire State Building to Shine in Teal to Celebrate Percy Jackson’s Birthday

On Monday, Aug. 18, the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights will shine in teal in celebration of Percy Jackson’s Birthday.

