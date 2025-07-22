Enjoy The Ultimate Summer Family Escape Less Than 30 Minutes from London
Set within 700 acres of picturesque Hertfordshire countryside, the farm is rolling out a jam-packed calendar of children’s events throughout the summer holidays. Step inside the enchanting Tythe Barn for a whimsical fairy theatre, or prepare to be amazed at the magic show, packed with dazzling tricks and giggles. For high-energy fun, the Barnyard Disco invites children to dance, play and let off steam - giving parents a welcome moment to unwind.
But the fun doesn’t stop there! Families can meet friendly farm animals, wander through wildflower meadows, and enjoy seasonal farm-to-fork food at the on-site restaurants – all complete with a dedicated kids’ menu. For those looking to extend the adventure, beautiful family rooms with rural charm make Tewinbury Farm a dream staycation spot.
Summer Holiday Activities:
- Fairy Theatre - Thursday 31st July | 11am & 2pm
- Kids' Barnyard Disco - Wednesday 13th August | 11am
- Fairy Theatre - Tuesday 19th August | 11am & 2pm
- Magic Show - Tuesday 26th August | 11am
All events can be booked at: www.tewinbury.co.uk/events/
Book a room at: www.tewinbury.co.uk/stay/