Enjoy The Ultimate Summer Family Escape Less Than 30 Minutes from London

Friendly farm animals at Tewinbury Farm

Looking for the perfect way to keep the kids entertained this summer? Whether you're planning a day trip to the countryside or a longer family escape, Tewinbury Farm is your go-to destination just 30 minutes from London.

Set within 700 acres of picturesque Hertfordshire countryside, the farm is rolling out a jam-packed calendar of children’s events throughout the summer holidays. Step inside the enchanting Tythe Barn for a whimsical fairy theatre, or prepare to be amazed at the magic show, packed with dazzling tricks and giggles. For high-energy fun, the Barnyard Disco invites children to dance, play and let off steam - giving parents a welcome moment to unwind.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Families can meet friendly farm animals, wander through wildflower meadows, and enjoy seasonal farm-to-fork food at the on-site restaurants – all complete with a dedicated kids’ menu. For those looking to extend the adventure, beautiful family rooms with rural charm make Tewinbury Farm a dream staycation spot.

Summer Holiday Activities:

Mother and son relaxing at Tewinbury Farm's luxury Lake Hut

Fairy Theatre - Thursday 31st July | 11am & 2pm

Kids' Barnyard Disco - Wednesday 13th August | 11am

Fairy Theatre - Tuesday 19th August | 11am & 2pm

Magic Show - Tuesday 26th August | 11am

All events can be booked at: www.tewinbury.co.uk/events/

Book a room at: www.tewinbury.co.uk/stay/