Enjoy ultimate Thanksgiving at Hard Rock Cafe in London

By Shannon O'Farrell
Contributor
12th Nov 2024, 5:16pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bring the whole family together for a classic two-course Thanksgiving meal at the orignal all-American diner.

Slow-Roast Turkey: Served with roasted fresh vegetables, classic home-style stuffing, sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and traditional turkey gravy - £25.99

Kids can also get in on the fun with a mini roast turkey dinner just for them - £12.99

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pumpkin Pie: Enjoy a comforting slice of nostalgia to finish off your Thanksgiving feast topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream - £10.99

Thanksgiving Dinner, Hard Rock Cafe LondonThanksgiving Dinner, Hard Rock Cafe London
Thanksgiving Dinner, Hard Rock Cafe London

Cranberry Mojito: A cool, crisp pairing to complement the meal.

Available at both Hard Rock Cafes in London, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane

Thanksgiving meals need to be prebooked. Visit https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/ for more information.

Related topics:LondonTurkey
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice