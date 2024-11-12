Enjoy ultimate Thanksgiving at Hard Rock Cafe in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bring the whole family together for a classic two-course Thanksgiving meal at the orignal all-American diner.

Slow-Roast Turkey: Served with roasted fresh vegetables, classic home-style stuffing, sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and traditional turkey gravy - £25.99

Kids can also get in on the fun with a mini roast turkey dinner just for them - £12.99

Pumpkin Pie: Enjoy a comforting slice of nostalgia to finish off your Thanksgiving feast topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream - £10.99

Thanksgiving Dinner, Hard Rock Cafe London

Cranberry Mojito: A cool, crisp pairing to complement the meal.

Available at both Hard Rock Cafes in London, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane

Thanksgiving meals need to be prebooked. Visit https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/ for more information.