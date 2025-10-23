Essex Farm Named Britain’s Best Pumpkin Patch 2025

Magical Night's at Hatter's Farm, Britain's Best Pumpkin Patch

Hatter's Farm in Bishop's Stortford, Essex, has officially been named Best British Pumpkin Patch 2025, after topping a public poll hosted by Trick or Treat — the UK’s dedicated Halloween platform connecting families with their festive Trick or Treat Map.

The Pumpkin Patch Awards, launched this year by Trick or Treat, invited families from across Britain to vote for their favourite pumpkin patches — recognising those that go above and beyond to create unforgettable seasonal experiences.

Hundreds of votes were cast, with Hatter's Farm emerging as the clear favourite, praised by visitors for its welcoming atmosphere, imaginative displays, and dedication to creating memorable experiences for families each autumn.

Ross McGowan of Hatter's Farm said:

Hatter's Farm in Essex Welcomes Vistors

“We’re very pleased and honoured to win the award! We’re very thankful to all the people who voted for us.”

Michelle Pearce-Burke, founder of Trick or Treat, said the award captured what Halloween is all about.

“Hatter's Farm perfectly embodies what the Pumpkin Patch Awards are all about — community, creativity, and a love of all things Halloween. The fact that this was voted for by the public makes it even more special. It’s a brilliant reminder of how much joy local farms bring to families every October.”

Runners-up included Lower Drayton Farm in Staffordshire, Cockfield’s Farm Park in Greater Manchester, and Avon Valley Country Park in Somerset — all praised for their seasonal celebrations and family-friendly Halloween experiences.

Now in its first year, the Pumpkin Patch Awards were created by Trick or Treat, a fast-growing Halloween platform with more than 70,000 users across the UK. The site helps families plan their Halloween nights by showing local trick or treat stops, events, and competitions on an interactive map.

The Trick or Treat map is free to use, allowing parents to add their homes or businesses to the platform, find allergy-friendly and toy-based treat options, and explore spooky events nearby. Optional upgrades unlock more map areas and premium features for power users.

