Europe’s biggest trading card event levels up this August: The London Card Show is back

Following a record of back-to-back sell out shows, The London Card Show is making its highly anticipated return this summer and is set to be bigger, better, and packed with more unmissable experiences than ever before. Taking place from August 15 to 17 at Sandown Racecourse, Europe’s leading gathering for collectors will once again welcome thousands of collectors, traders, gamers and fans from across the country.

Building on the overwhelming success of the May event, the August show will once again run across three days, giving enthusiasts even more time to buy, sell, trade, meet their favourite names and immerse themselves in the ever-growing world of trading cards. From Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and football, or more niche interests like UFC Disney and so many others, the London Card Show is an unmissable weekend for collectors of all ages.

Joining the show as a special guest is Lisa Ortiz, one of the most beloved voice actors in anime. She’s best known for her iconic performances in Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Sonic X. Fans can look forward to signings, panel appearances, and hearing stories about her legendary career in TV, movies, and video games.

Familiar faces will also be making their return, including fan-favourites PokiChloe and PokeDean, whose high-energy box breaks and exclusive content have made them household names in the Pokémon community. Their last appearance at the show, featured in a hit YouTube video with Ace Grading & PokeRand, sent ripples through the Pokémon community racking up views, sparking major online engagement, and cementing their status as industry icons. Their return promises even more unforgettable moments for fans.

The Main Stage will be bursting with exciting new experiences along with the return of fan favourites to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. One of the highlights will be the Pokémon Trainer Challenge, hosted by Shelby and Professor Dan, celebrating the next generation of trainers in style. Attendees can also expect an LCS spin on the classic game show format with Risk It or Keep It, plus a high-profile, live-stream box break on Whatnot and Fanatics Live, giving collectors around the world a front-row seat to the action.

For younger fans, the ever-popular Kids Zone is back from fan-favourite Box Breaks hosted by PokiChloe and PokeDean, to the return of the Kids Exclusive Trade Zone, the August event will be packed with opportunities for families and young collectors to get involved. Budding artists can get involved in a variety of creative sessions throughout the weekend including the opportunity to design their own Topps Match Attax card.There will even be a special appearance from famed mascot Hector the Collector. Plus don’t miss the thrilling Pokemon Pack Battle with Vault X and the launch of Brotherhood Games’ all-new Pokémon School, giving kids the chance to learn, play, and build their collections in a fun, supportive environment.

The August show also promises to be a huge moment for the industry, with industry heavyweight brands and exciting new activations confirmed. Whatnot, the largest dedicated livestream shopping platform across North America, the U.K., and Europe, will be back at London Card Show for the fourth year running with its largest show presence to date. Expect a weekend of programming packed with live box breaks, auctions and giveaways from top UK TCG and sports cards sellers and creators.

Topps returns with an unmissable centrepiece stand, a massive, interactive installation packed with giveaways, exclusive content, and the latest must-have releases. Vault X, the leading brand for high-quality storage protection products, will be showcasing new products including the recently unveiled SV10.5 Binder, available in 9, 12, and 16-pocket designs. Orders are open until 21st July.

eBay will be showcasing eBay Live – the marketplace’s exciting new live shopping platform where collectors can connect with the community, engage with top sellers and bid on exciting collectables. Look out for their mobile eBay Live studio on Saturday and Sunday of the event – the first time they have taken this to any event.

Founder Harry Reynolds says the August edition will be the most exciting London Card Show yet. “We continue to be blown away by the passion and support of the trading card community. The atmosphere and energy are what make every event a milestone for us. August will take everything people love about the show and build on it, with more time to trade, even bigger experiences, and some amazing surprises still to come. The passion from the card community is what drives us, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for what’s set to be our best event yet.”

The London Card Show continues to raise the bar for collectors and fans, offering an unrivalled mix of trading, community, entertainment, and exclusive opportunities all under one roof. With tickets expected to sell out fast, collectors and fans are being urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit www.londoncardshow.co.uk