Ex-FBI officer turned artist announces major world tour after stunning career switch

A former FBI counterterrorism officer who once briefed US Presidents on national security threats is now preparing to unveil her latest work with her first major art exhibition in London as part of a world tour.

Hirah Khan, 40, from Cheshire, held one of the FBI’s highest security clearances during the Obama and Trump administrations, working on some of the most sensitive national security challenges of the past decade.

As she prepares to take her art to an international stage, London will mark the beginning of what promises to be a powerful tour where she’ll showcase her work in cities including Paris, Geneva, and Istanbul.

After stepping away from federal intelligence, Khan found a new path following her arrival to England and is now emerging as one of the North West’s most exciting contemporary artists.

Hirah Khan in her studio

Soon to announce the dates for her world tour, Hirah’s emotive abstract florals and pop art pieces will first go on show in London, marking a major step into the capital’s art scene.

The exhibition, titled “Global Series, World of Art,” explores themes of bravery, cultural identity, love, and freedom.

Khan’s path to the easel is far from conventional. She spent part of her childhood in Lahore, Pakistan, before moving to the United States with her family. By her early 20s, she was working in Washington, DC, at the heart of global security operations.

“It was an absolute pleasure serving my country, however that came with its own pressures,” Khan said.

“I was starting to lose track of time and the real goal. My mind couldn’t shut down, being switched on constantly was part of the job. I wanted to turn it all off and build my dream. Travel the world and make art while making the best memories.

“Working in intelligence is something I’ll always be proud of. It taught me discipline and gave me purpose. But eventually, I realised I needed something that fed my soul, not just my career.

“Stepping away form that life wasn’t easy, because I worked so hard to get there. But I’ve found that courage doesn’t just belong on the front lines of national security, sometimes it’s in facing yourself.

“Art gave me a language for the things I couldn’t say out loud, and that’s what I want to share with the world.”

While her work in intelligence taught her discipline, loyalty, and structure, something she remains deeply proud of, it didn’t allow for the creative freedom she longed for.

“In the FBI, everything was bound by protocol and purpose.

“Art became the one place where I could be completely free. It gave me a voice I didn’t even realise I’d been holding back,” she said.

Earlier this year, Khan’s work drew strong interest from collectors at a sold-out Cheshire exhibition. Now, her upcoming London show, to be announced soon, will debut her summer collection.

“I’m incredibly excited to open in London, it feels like the perfect city to begin this journey. This tour is more than just showcasing art around the world, it’s about sharing a piece of my soul in every city, one canvas at a time, “ she said.

“I was given this beautiful life to live on my own terms, in my own way and that is what I paint.

“Every brushstroke gives me a sense of calm and peace. It releases something in my brain and heart that’s unimaginable. It feels like I’m flying into a place of pure beauty and perfection.”

Khan, who is married and has a daughter, says her work isn’t about commercial ambition, it’s a deeply personal expression of culture, freedom, and living boldly.

“This isn’t just about selling paintings,” she added. “It’s about my legacy. This is what I get to leave behind for my loved ones. No matter where life takes you, it’s all a story to tell, and my way is by putting my most personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences on a canvas. It’s my whole life out there for you to see, and I love every bit of it.”

With her London debut on the horizon and a global tour taking shape, Khan is looking ahead to what’s next: “I feel like I’ve lived two completely different lives. This next one is about love, trust, bravery, boldness, and beauty, everything in its purest form.”

“This is just the beginning. My art is my truth, and it’s unapologetically mine. If it moves someone, inspires someone, or simply makes them feel something real, then I've done what I came here to do."

Hirah will be announcing her global tour dates on her Instagram page @hk_original_art.