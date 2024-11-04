Exclusive Supper Club with Adam Henson at Cotswold Farm Park

On Thursday, 7th November 2024, Cotswold Farm Park will host an exclusive Supper Club with Adam Henson, offering guests a unique evening filled with farm-fresh cuisine, storytelling, and live entertainment in the company of one of the UK’s most beloved farmers and television personalities.

Beginning at 5pm, this intimate gathering allows attendees to meet Adam in person while enjoying a welcome drink and mingling with fellow guests.

Following the reception, guests will be treated to a four-course, farm-to-table meal meticulously crafted by the park’s talented chefs, who will showcase the finest locally sourced ingredients in each dish.

Throughout the evening, Adam will share personal stories of life on the farm, his work in agriculture, and his experiences as a television host, providing an engaging look into his life and career.

Adding to the atmosphere, live entertainment from a local artist will create a warm and memorable ambiance for all attendees.

Cotswold Farm Park is dedicated to animal conservation and sustainable farming.

This event promises an evening of culinary excellence, captivating stories, and delightful company in a unique countryside setting.

Located in the heart of the Cotswolds, the park offers a variety of educational and family-friendly activities throughout the year, connecting visitors to countryside life, farming, and wildlife.

Limited spaces are available, so early booking is encouraged to secure a place at this special event.

· For ticket reservations and more information, visit Cotswold Farm Park's Event Page or contact hello@cotswoldfarmpark . Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL54 5FL.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 7th November 2024

Time: 5pm – Late

Location: Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL

Tickets: £95 per person, including a welcome drink, meet-and-greet with Adam Henson, and a four-course meal accompanied by live music.

Set against the stunning landscape of Cotswold Farm Park, guests will be treated to a memorable evening featuring:

Meet & Greet with Adam: Guests will have the rare opportunity to spend the evening with Adam, enjoying personal insights and stories from his life as a farmer and TV presenter.Farm-to-Table Dining: A delicious 4-course meal, prepared using the finest locally sourced ingredients and curated by Cotswold Farm Park’s talented chefs, will be served alongside welcome drinks.Live Music: The evening will also feature a live performance from a local musician, offering a relaxing atmosphere for guests to unwind.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the farm in an intimate after-hours setting, with plenty of chances to interact with Adam, enjoy local cuisine, and soak up the scenic beauty of Cotswold Farm Park.