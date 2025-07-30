Experience the ultimate cool-cation this summer at Priesteregg Premium ECO Resort's brand-new lakeside chalets

Set around a sparkling 120-metre natural lake fed by spring water, each of the chalets spans 150 square metres and is designed to host up to four guests. The interiors are both rustic and refined and the open-plan living area is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the space with natural light. Each chalet has its own private cove with direct, exclusive access to the lake.

Guests can enjoy a swim, unwind in their own panoramic glass sauna and riverside bathtub, or simply relax on the terrace furnished with plush loungers - all perfect for taking in the alpine scenery.

Adding to the sense of effortless luxury, a gourmet alpine breakfast is delivered directly to the chalets each morning, featuring homemade jams and honey, locally sourced cold cuts and cheeses, fresh fruit, and muesli. For those wishing to dine in, evening meals can also be delivered upon request. With thoughtful service and an unparalleled lakeside setting, PRIESTEREGG’s new lake chalets offer a sanctuary guests may never wish to leave.

Prices from €675 BB per person per night in a Lake Chalet (based on 2 sharing)

Each additional guest from €170 pppn

To book or for more information visit www.priesteregg.at

