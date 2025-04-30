Expert-led scentwork maze debuts at All About Dogs Festival
The two-day festival promises arena displays, interactive activities, expert demos, and fun for both dogs and their humans. A key highlight is the debut of a new enrichment experience from six-star rated pet insurance brand Napo, which is launching a scentwork maze designed to harness dogs’ natural sniffing instincts in an engaging and rewarding way.
Led by trainers from the Canine School of Trailing, the activity will see dogs work their way through a structured maze using scent to locate a hidden person. Unlike typical fetch-and-treat games, this scentwork experience is designed to stimulate a dog’s brain, reduce stress, and build confidence through meaningful mental engagement.
Festivalgoers can also take home free scent kits, signature blue Napo bandanas, and tips from professional trainers — offering a hands-on introduction to one of the fastest-growing canine enrichment trends in the UK. Normally a premium training experience worth hundreds of pounds, it’s being offered at no cost as part of Napo’s ongoing mission to champion dog wellbeing and education.
Beyond scentwork, the event features a packed programme of activities including agility courses, dock diving, flyball, breed meet-ups, and a dramatic live display from Essex Police Dogs. With dozens of stalls, expert talks, and plenty of food and drink options, there’s something on offer for every dog owner — and even those without a pup in tow.
The All About Dogs Show takes place at Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, Chelmsford, CM2 8FS. Doors open at 9.30am and tickets are available now.