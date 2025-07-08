Extraordinary Year for the 'Big Three' in the Cotswolds' Festival Season

Wren Cottage in Stow-on-the-Wold

Three huge annual events that showcase the Cotswolds' diverse cultural offerings are set to draw unprecedented crowds this year, with 'eyes to the skies' for an aviation spectacle, forks at the ready for farm bred culinary excellence to music, and countless Jane Austen fans poised to celebrate 250 years of her literary legacy.

RIAT – Royal International Air Tattoo - 40 Years Strong!

19 - 21st July

The world’s largest military airshow first took to the skies in 1986 and continues its longstanding tradition at this breathtaking event. Now in its 40th year at RAF Fairford, this show delivers three days of entertaining aerial and ground displays. In recognition of the show's rich history, a special heritage centre will feature on the showground, showcasing timelines and photographs from visitors spanning the decades.

Big Feastival - 14 Years of Good Food & Good Music

22 - 24 August

Returning for its 14th consecutive year to Alex James’ farm; the Cotswolds’ premier food and music festival, is not to be missed! Headliners this year are Nelly Furtado, Faithless, Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Walker, and Alex James Brit Pop.

This well-established event combines world-class culinary experiences with outstanding live performances, as the Blur bassist’s vision has grown into what many consider the region’s biggest festival, where celebrity chefs meet top musical acts.

Jane Austen Festival – 250th Anniversary Year

12 – 21 September

This year’s Jane Austen Festival is even bigger - celebrating 250 years since the popular author’s birth. The ten-day event promises an enhanced programme of literary events, period performances, and cultural activities that honour Austen’s enduring legacy and connection to the beautiful countryside around Bath.

With ten days to explore the Cotswolds, there's lots of time to explore many of the towns and villages that preserve the architecture and rustic charm from Jane Austen's time.

For more information:

The Cotswolds is packed with events and attractions you can visit throughout the year.