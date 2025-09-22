Falklands veteran Simon Weston to share inspiring story at Spitfire Lodge in Portswood

Spitfire Lodge, Portswood

Churchill Living is inviting Portswood locals along with Spitfire Lodge Owners to a morning with Falklands veteran Simon Weston. Simon will be at the Lodge on Thursday 2nd October from 11am.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees are invited to the Owners’ Lounge at Spitfire Lodge to hear Simon share his remarkable story of recovery following the Falklands War and the charity work that has earned him recognition across the UK.

Simon is renowned for his resilience, motivational speaking and advocacy work, which those attending the event will hear all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1982 during the Falklands War, Simon was severely injured and sustained burns to 46% of his body. Since then, he has become well known across the UK for his message of achievement, triumph in the face of adversity and of seizing the moment and succeeding.

Spitfire Lodge, Portswood

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the Show Complex, landscaped gardens and Guest Suite at Spitfire Lodge, while enjoying the friendly atmosphere with friends, family and neighbours.

Located on Belmont Road in the vibrant suburb of Portswood, Southampton, Spitfire Lodge is a stylish collection of 73 one- and two-bedroom over 60s apartments, set in beautiful landscaped gardens. The development offers a host of facilities, including an Owners’ Lounge with coffee bar and Wi-Fi, a Lodge Manager for added peace of mind, a beauty room and a 24-hour call centre support system. With its excellent location close to local amenities, shops, restaurants and transport links, Spitfire Lodge is designed to help owners enjoy a sociable, secure and independent retirement lifestyle.

Jo Ridehalgh, Marketing Lead for Churchill Living South West, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Simon Weston to Spitfire Lodge. His story is one of extraordinary courage and resilience, and we know it will be inspiring to everyone who comes along.”

Spaces are limited, so those wanting to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling 02380 985603.