Family activity parks across England offer full week of half-term fun for just £30

Oxygen Croydon

This February half-term, 17th-21st February, Oxygen Activeplay is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings

Families around England are invited to celebrate half-term like superheroes and take flight at Oxygen Activeplay. All 12 of Oxygen’s parks are offering a five-day bounce pass, which includes one hour of open play, on each day of the half term, for just £30.

Every hero, from tiny tots to mighty jumpers, can let loose on trampolines, climbing walls, soft play, interactive sports pitches, mega soft play areas and more.

For the sidekicks, also known as parents, who need to refuel, each park has a café serving delicious treats and most importantly coffee. The menu offers a full range of pizzas, paninis, breakfasts and more, including dedicated menus for kids and toddlers.

Oxygen Reading

For jumpers eager for their next adventure after February half term, all Oxygen Activeplay venues will host their monthly Neon Night party on Friday 7th March from 6pm-8pm, where the neon lights are turned up and a DJ plays tunes all night, while bouncers enjoy an evening filled with games, dancing, jumping, glow sticks, and yummy snacks.

Oxyen Activeplay has parks in Acton, Croydon, at the O2, Reading, Romford, Rayleigh, Wilmslow, York, and Derby. RedKangaroo in Coventry and Nottingham as well as Boost Leicester are also participating in this offer.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk, or to keep up with Oxygen’s day to day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen Activeplay on Facebook.