Fever brings two immersive experiences to Glaziers Hall, Hall
Neon Brush: A Glow-in-the-Dark Painting Experience, invites guests to explore their artistic side in a UV-lit studio, using glow-in-the-dark paints while enjoying music and drinks with friends.
The 90-minute sessions will take place on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of February at 3:30pm and then 8pm. Tickets are priced at £39 or £36 for group bookings of six or more and the experience is open to those aged 18 and over.
Candlelight: Best of Joe Hisaishi will offer a multi-sensory musical performance under the glow of candlelight. Performed by the Morassi Quartet, the event will feature compositions from Studio Ghibli films, including 'Howl’s Moving Castle - Merry Go Round of Life' and 'Kikujiro - Summer'.
Tickets range from £31 to £60.50, with doors opening 45 minutes before the hour-long performance. The concert is open to guests aged eight and over, with those under 16 requiring adult supervision.
Will Simmonds, Managing Director of Glaziers Hall, comments: “Neon Brush is a fantastic addition to our event calendar. This immersive painting experience brings a fresh, creative energy to our venue. It’s something different for friends to enjoy before heading out into London to carry on the fun."
He adds: “The Candlelight Concert series continues to be popular at Glaziers Hall. The atmosphere created by the candlelight along with the talented musicians offers a magical experience for fans of anime and classical music alike.”
For further details about Fever and the events that it has planned, please visit: https://feverup.com/en/london and for details about Glaziers Hall, please visit: www.glaziershall.co.uk or for regular updates follow: @Glaziers Hall on LinkedIn, @GlaziersHall on Instagram, @Glaziers Hall Page on Facebook and @glaziershall on TikTok.