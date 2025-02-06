Fever brings two immersive experiences to Glaziers Hall, Hall

Neon Brush: A Glow-in-the-Dark Painting Experience

Fever, the global live entertainment discovery platform, will bring two unique events to Glaziers Hall this February and March, providing multi-sensory activities for adults to enjoy in the City.

Neon Brush: A Glow-in-the-Dark Painting Experience, invites guests to explore their artistic side in a UV-lit studio, using glow-in-the-dark paints while enjoying music and drinks with friends.

The 90-minute sessions will take place on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of February at 3:30pm and then 8pm. Tickets are priced at £39 or £36 for group bookings of six or more and the experience is open to those aged 18 and over.

Candlelight: Best of Joe Hisaishi will offer a multi-sensory musical performance under the glow of candlelight. Performed by the Morassi Quartet, the event will feature compositions from Studio Ghibli films, including 'Howl’s Moving Castle - Merry Go Round of Life' and 'Kikujiro - Summer'.

Tickets range from £31 to £60.50, with doors opening 45 minutes before the hour-long performance. The concert is open to guests aged eight and over, with those under 16 requiring adult supervision.

Will Simmonds, Managing Director of Glaziers Hall, comments: “Neon Brush is a fantastic addition to our event calendar. This immersive painting experience brings a fresh, creative energy to our venue. It’s something different for friends to enjoy before heading out into London to carry on the fun."

He adds: “The Candlelight Concert series continues to be popular at Glaziers Hall. The atmosphere created by the candlelight along with the talented musicians offers a magical experience for fans of anime and classical music alike.”

