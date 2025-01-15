Fever releases dates for next candlelight tributes to iconic bands at Glaziers Hall

Fever Candlelight Concert

Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, has released the next two dates for its popular candlelight concerts scheduled to take place at Glaziers Hall in January.

Paying homage to the music of Fleetwood Mac, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons, the first Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons will take place on Saturday 18th January at 7pm.

Performed by the talented Celestial Strings ensemble, the programme will include renditions of iconic tracks such as Clocks, Radioactive, Fix You, Believer, and Viva la Vida.

Each hour-long performance will be set against the warm glow of candlelight to create a truly immersive atmosphere.

Tickets start at £35, with access to the venue 45 minutes prior to each performance. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticket zone and drinks are available to purchase on arrival.

The second experience, Candlelight: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will take place on Saturday 18th January at 9pm.

Those attending can enjoy a live, multi-sensory musical experience of classic hits including The Chain and Songbird. Tickets start at just £42.50, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Managing Director of Glaziers Hall, Will Simmonds, comments: “The Candlelight Concerts are a popular event series within our calendar. The next tributes we have scheduled, which will focus on Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Fleetwood Mac, promise to deliver a multisensory musical experience for audiences.

“These performances offer fans a unique opportunity to hear their favourite songs but with a classical twist. The music is brought to life in a way that feels both fresh and memorable, all in our beautiful venue in the heart of London.”

For further details about Fever and the events that it has planned, please visit: https://feverup.com/en/london and for details about Glaziers Hall, please visit: www.glaziershall.co.uk or for regular updates follow: @Glaziers Hall on LinkedIn, @GlaziersHall on Instagram, @Glaziers Hall Page on Facebook and @glaziershall on TikTok.