FightFest comes back to Yorkshire this August Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ever fancied seeing a robot battle up close or maybe you’ve a keen inventor and want to see the inventions come to life. If this is the case, FightFest 2024 could be the perfect event for you.

Launched in partnership with leading engineering component company Accu, the event will be hosted in the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham and is perfect for the whole family to attend.

Hosted across the August bank holiday, the FightFest event promises to be the best one yet, with over 40 professional roboteers attending the event this year, all competing to win the title of ‘European Featherweight Champion.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees can expect to witness nail biting battles, see the innovations up close and speak to professional roboteers.

FightFest event

Talking about the partnership in more detail, Matt Ogden, Communications and Partnerships Manager at Accu, said: “This will be our third year partnering with FightFest and it’s fantastic to see how the partnership and event has grown over the years. It’s going to be a great experience witnessing Europe’s elite go face to face to win the European Fighting Robot Championship.

“We can’t wait to witness the creativity and innovation these roboteers have to offer - we hope this event inspires the next generation of budding roboteers.”