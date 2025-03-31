50% of Gen Zs are inspired to take up a new hobby after watching a film or TV show

User (UGC) Submitted

New research from Sky reveals that a whopping 50% of Gen Zs (18–24-year-olds) have been inspired to take up a new hobby after watching a film or TV show.

Sky has today revealed the second iteration of its bi-annual Attention Index report, which looks to lift the lid on where UK audiences are placing their attention, how they’re connecting, and what that means for the future of TV and connectivity.

The Attention Index analyses consumer habits based on a nationally representative poll of over 4,158 UK adults and whilst the data reveals that Brits are obsessed with TV, the report also unveils the four new distinct viewing personalities that define how audiences engage with media today, as well as revealing some surprising generational differences.

The four personalities have been defined as:

The Detectives (24% population) – News driven, inquisitive and purposeful viewers The Dreamers (28% population) – Escape seekers who immerse themselves in grand narratives The Trendsetters (34% population) – Trend-savvy curators who consume a variety of acclaimed content The Casuals (14% population) – Passive, routine-driven viewers who stick to familiar genres

It’s younger people across all four groups that show the true power of TV, as half of 18–24-year-olds (50%) have said a film or TV show has made them start a new hobby, which is the equivalent to almost 3 million in that age bracket.

A further 44% admitted to changing their personal style thanks to their favourite character, and 51% said they felt motivated to learn a new language or explore a new culture, and it doesn’t stop there.

Over half of 18-24-year-olds have experimented in the kitchen after seeing something so tasty being enjoyed in their favourite show or film that they had to try it themselves.

This group of people are also more likely to be TV and film superfans, with almost half of young people saying they’ve bought merch or items related to the favourite shows (49%) compared to just 15% of those aged 55-64.

This increases even further when considering young people within the ‘Trendsetters’ personality – the largest segment of the four. A whopping 80% have researched a new topic after watching something on screen, while two-thirds have tried cooking a dish they saw in a film or on TV.

Diving deeper into the TV personalities, the ‘Detectives’ make up almost a quarter of the population (24%) and are driven by an insatiable appetite to stay informed and driven by curiosity. When it comes to their viewing habits, they like to stay inside the lines, preferring to watch traditional live broadcast TV with more than two-thirds (67%) saying they do so multiple times a week.

They also skew older, with an average age of 55, and like to watch TV with a purpose such as news updates and well-crafted documentaries – binge watching is a big turn-off as only 17% admit they indulge in this habit.

The ‘Dreamers’ turn to TV for a break from reality and make up 28% of the population. They skew female (64%) and are most likely to binge watch an entire series in one sitting, with their favourite genres being drama, mystery and thriller. They want to be entertained without having to think too hard (86%) and a hefty 89% use TV as a way to relax and unwind from a long day.

However, while they’re tuned in to their favourite shows, they are also most likely to be checking out texts and messages on their phone (66%).

The ‘Trendsetters’ are over one-third of the population (34%) and are leading the way when it comes to having their finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest shows and films. 89% enjoy buzz-worthy content and another 82% seek out hidden gems. They are the youngest group of viewers, and are avid content consumers, whether that’s tuning in to globally acclaimed series or award-winning films.

A casual fling? Not for our ‘Casuals’, as while their relationship with TV is casual, it’s long term. ‘Casuals’ are more likely to passively watch TV, but they appreciate the simplicity of their favourite shows. They’re a slightly older group than the national average and like to be a little choosy when it comes to deciding what they’ll watch. One in ten people in this group said they never watch TV with their full attention.

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, says: “Our data shows that the way people are watching TV is changing. Tech-savvy and engaged viewers are setting the pace, but these audiences are no longer just amongst the younger generations. This marks a pivotal moment for the UK entertainment industry, audiences no longer just crave choice, but a better and more engaged viewing experience, which is both simple and personal to them.”