Apple TV’s latest creation receives mixed reviews after just four episodes

The cast of Stick showing off their golfing skills during a podcast.

Apple Plus TV new show, ‘Stick’ launched, June 4, now four episodes deep, here’s how it has been received.

This sports comedy is about an aging, washed Ex-Pro golfer (Pryce Cahill) - played by Owen Wilson - who has a breakdown during a major tournament, and loses his place of the pro-golf tour, after losing his job and his wife. He goes into teaching golf to rich old ladies and hustles in the bars for cash, before stumbling across a young prodigy (Santiago Santi AKA Wheeler) -played by Peter Dager who sneaks into the gold club, hitting balls like Happy Gilmore.

This show has aired the first four episodes on Apple TV + and fans have taken to it with IMDb rating the show a 7/10 and despite having a 79 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes there has been mixed reaction to the first series to this show, Josh Bell of the Inlander wrote,

“It’s resolutely mediocre, playing out tired beats of an inspirational sports movie over the course of 10 sluggish episodes.” (1.4 out of 4) RT.

Official poster of the new Apple TV+ show, 'Stick'.

David Craig from the Radio Times wrote: “Stick’s shortcomings don’t stop it from being an enjoyable show.” (4 out of 5) RT.

John Nugent of Empire Magazine wrote: “This golfing comedy is just on par – but it could have taken a bigger swing and move beyond the usual sporting stereotypes. But still Owen Wilson shines.” (3 out of 5) RT.

‘Stick’ is a show that if you were a big fan of Ted Lasso or a big golf fan, then this might be a show for you, its not quite as funny as Happy Gilmore but it does have its moments.

All available episodes are ready to watch via Apple TV + and Amazon Prime, with new episodes every Wednesday in the UK.