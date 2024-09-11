Bradley Walsh crowned nation’s favourite quizmaster, as The Chase beats Tipping Point and Pointless

Quiz shows have been a staple of British television for decades, challenging the nation’s brainpower and keeping us glued to our TV screens. And now the nation’s favourites have been revealed - along with the quizmasters that keep the shows ticking.

Whether it’s the thrill of watching contestants crack under pressure or the satisfaction of getting the correct answer from your sofa, respondents voted for The Chase as their top game show choice. According to Betway survey results, nearly 1 in 3 Brits (31%) opted for the ITV1 programme as their quizzing favourite, while Who Wants To Be A Millionaire followed behind in second place (17%).

The Lee Mack-fronted game show The 1% Club, which first debuted in 2022, took the third spot thanks to its IQ test format. With 16% choosing the ITV1 programme as their preferred pick, other popular options included Tipping Point (14%), Pointless and Catchphrase (both 13%).

When it came to the nation’s favourite quizmaster, The Chase proved popular yet again, with presenter Bradley taking the top spot. The TV star - who has fronted the show since June 2009 - has appeared in over 1,000 episodes of the much-loved programme, as well as its celebrity editions.

Betway survey results showed that 1 in 3 Brits (33%) placed Bradley in first position, as Lee Mack took 16% of the votes for his hosting duties on The 1% Club.

Meanwhile, the late Bruce Forsyth also made an appearance in the top 10 - with 1 in 10 respondents crowning him their ultimate quizmaster for his appearances on The Generation Game and The Price is Right.