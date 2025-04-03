Brand new documentary: ‘Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey’ debuts on Netflix for World Earth Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launching on World Earth Day, April 21, new Netflix Documentary ‘Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey’ will shine a light on the incredible conservation work of the African Pangolin Working Group and their brand new ‘Pangolarium’ which opened on 1February 15, funded by Lepogo Lodges.

The Pangolarium is the world's first purpose-built facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of trafficked pangolins, located within the pristine Lapalala Wilderness Reserve, South Africa.

From the Academy Award–winning director Pippa Ehrlich of ‘My Octopus Teacher’, this much anticipated documentary will spotlight these much-loved but endangered mammals, which have been on Earth for over 85 million years, crossing over with the Mesozoic Era.

The documentary covers topics including trafficking and rehabilitation, as well as teaching viewers about these special creatures about why they are so deserving of everyone’s support in their battle against extinction.

Lepogo’s funding of the world’s first purpose-built Pangolarium comes with increased involvement with pangolin conservation and an understanding of the importance of this work, given the dire situation that these animals are facing worldwide, and the combined force that is needed in the fight to save them from extinction.

Lepogo Lodges, an entirely non-profit safari lodge collection within the Lapalala Wilderness Reserve, is dedicated to conservation and wilderness preservation.

All proceeds from Noka Camp and the newly launched Melote House support initiatives like the Pangolarium, reflecting a harmonious blend of luxury hospitality and environmental stewardship.