Brits set to embrace traditions including Baileys, Fairytale of New York, board games and a Christmas day pint

Researchers polled the nation and revealed as many as half intend to make Christmas extra special this year, with 62 percent agreeing it is the little things, rather than expensive gestures, that make the festive season so special.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, as many as 76 percent say that the cost of living means that people will be looking to make Christmas more magical. And according to the study, commissioned by Netflix to celebrate the launch of brand-new festive animated film, That Christmas, simply being together with all the family is the most magical thing of all (55 percent), while seeing the Christmas lights go on (44 percent), the smell of the turkey on Christmas Day (40 percent), Christmas specials on the telly (34 percent) and mince pies (32 percent) are also considered part of a very British yuletide.

One in three (32 percent) love watching films in their pyjamas, while four in ten (46 percent) admit they secretly love a cheesy Christmas film. Decorating the tree with the kids (31 percent), pulling crackers (31 percent), winter walks with family and friends (30 percent), passing around tins of chocolate (28 percent), playing board games (27 percent) and a Boxing Day walk (26 percent) are all thought of as special Christmas moments, along with leftover Christmas lunch sandwiches (26 percent), filling stockings (25 percent) and the smell of the tree (25 percent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's no surprise that nine in ten (90 percent) think that Christmas is the best time of the year, with the nation’s parents believing the festive period is even more magical when you have children (69 percent) yourself.

Stylish Christmas golden star illumination and fir branches with red and gold baubles, golden lights bokeh on front of building at holiday market in city street. Christmas street decor

Despite this, eight in ten (80 percent) say that Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a few things going wrong with 70 percent admitting they have had a hilarious Christmas mishap, like forgetting to put the oven on for lunch (12 percent), being caught cheating while playing a board game (11 percent), a power cut so you can’t cook lunch (10 percent) and forgetting to make a pudding (nine percent). Thankfully, nine in ten (91 percent) believe that Christmas can still be great, even if things don’t go to plan.

Netflix commissioned the survey of 2,000 British adults to mark the release of its brand-new animated film, That Christmas which is based on the charming trilogy of children's books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday). That Christmas premieres on Netflix on December 4 and is directed by Simon Otto and stars Brian Cox, Jodie Whittaker, Fiona Shaw and Bill Nighy.

Co-writer & Executive Producer Richard Curtis comments: “This is such a jolly and timely survey - I’m looking forward to everything on the list all over again. I’ve always loved Christmas for how many things go right every year - and equally how you can be absolutely certain quite a lot will also go very wrong. I hope our new Christmas film is a good mixture of both the triumphs and chaos that Christmas always brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Simon Otto adds: “As the director and resident out-of-towner on our film, I had the privilege to study British Christmas traditions with the point-of view of a tourist. I was instantly fascinated by some of the more unusual festive traditions, like pulling crackers, the crazy, cold water Boxing Day swim or drinking your favourite tipple in the pub on Christmas Day. But it was also quite clear that most traditions are universal and that all around the world, the most important tradition is still to simply be together with your loved ones."

Simple things which make Christmas magical, according to Brits

Being together with all the family – 55%

Seeing the Christmas lights go on – 44%

The smell of turkey roasting on Christmas Day – 40%

Watching Christmas specials on the telly – 34%

Warm mince pies – 32%

Snuggling up to a film in your PJs – 32%

Decorating the tree with the children – 31%

Pulling crackers – 31%

Winter walks with family and friends – 30%

Passing around tins of chocolate – 28%

Playing board games – 27%

Going for a crisp, Boxing Day Walk – 26%

Making leftover Christmas lunch sandwiches – 26%

The smell of the Christmas tree – 25%

Listening to a choir singing carols – 24%

Watching as much telly as you like – 24%

Family games like charades – 23%

Listening to Fairytale of New York – 22%

Your first sip of Baileys – 21%

Dressing up on Christmas Day – 20%

Leaving a mince for Father Christmas – 19%

Lighting a cosy fire – 18%

Midnight mass – 13%

A pint in the pub on Christmas Day – 11%

A stolen kiss under the mistletoe – 11%

Two thirds (65 percent) think that part of the magic of Christmas is about family memories and feeling nostalgic. In fact, 88 percent of parents say they continue the same family traditions from their youth with their children, with 42 percent saying that their children or grandchildren love watching festive films.