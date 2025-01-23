'Cancel Netflix': US fans turn off as another price increase is announced

Netflix ranks as the streaming service with the fourth-highest subscription price increase.

New insights reveal that searches for “cancel Netflix” spiked 100% worldwide on January 21 at 9pm EST following the streaming service’s announcement of yet another price increase of all its plans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further research by Nieuwe Casino uncovered that this marks the fourth price hike since the service’s launch in 2011. However, the last two increases occurred within less than two years: from $8.99 to $9.99 in January 2022, and then to $15.49 in October 2023 for its standard ad-free plan.

Overall, Netflix ranks as the streaming service with the fourth-highest subscription price increase after Disney+, which ranks first, Apple TV+, which is second, and Peacock in third. While Netflix has experienced an average annual increase of 6.2%, Disney+ leads with 17.1% and Apple TV+ follows with 14.2%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, Netflix has had the second highest price change since its release, skyrocketing 125.2% from the initial $7.99.

Valentijn Bakker, editor of Nieuwe Casino, commented on the findings, “It’s incredible what the influence of certain TV shows or movies can have on the fate of streaming services. Netflix added over 19 million subscribers in the last months of 2024 due to the release of titles such as Squid Game 2 and the newly introduced live sports section, which included a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Following this surge in subscribers, the streaming giant has decided to ask the subscribers to pay more to reportedly further invest in improvements. However, it’s probable that this move is also influenced by the rising cost of living, which compels platforms to increase their prices more often in the last few years.

“This is frustrating for many, as streaming services have become an integral part of everyday life. Yet, subscribing to all the top four services mentioned above now costs users almost $60 a month. This trend is something that Americans have noticed and started to feel in their budgets, prompting them to decide, based on their possibilities and interests, whether to keep their subscriptions to certain services, as evidenced by the surge in searches for ‘Cancel Netflix.’”