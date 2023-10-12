C*A*U*G*H*T: release date on ITVX, plot, trailer, cast, why have ITV postponed C*A*U*G*H*T?
ITV have revealed the release date of C*A*U*G*H*T 'will be delayed until further notice'
The release of C*A*U*G*H*T, a satirical comedy drama starring Matthew Fox and Sean Penn has been postponed by ITV.
The six episode series which was directed, produced and written by Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) was due to be released on ITVX. It featured a star-studded cast with Sean Penn (Into The Wild), Matthew Fox (Lost), Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (Black Snow) and Rebecca Breeds (Clarice).
The satirical comedy drama tells the story of four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped whilst on a mission in a war-torn country, only to have their hostage video go viral and turn them into overnight celebrities.
So, why has C*A*U*G*H*T been postponed? Here's everything you need to know.
C*A*U*G*H*T: release date on ITVX
ITV have postponed the release date of C*A*U*G*H*T. In a statement they said: "In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice. We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed."
What is C*A*U*G*H*T about?
C*A*U*G*H*T is a satirical comedy drama which tells the story of four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped whilst on a mission in a war-torn country. They are mistaken for Americans and are captured, which sees them having to make a hostage video which in a strange twist goes viral.
The synopsis from ITV reads: "Four Australian soldiers are kidnapped behind enemy lines. Placing little value in freedom, they instead choose to fight for social media fame and notoriety. Striking a deal with their captors to make the world’s most elaborate hostage videos, the boys set sail on a mad-capped journey into the true heart of darkness – fame."
You can watch the trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T below:
C*A*U*G*H*T: meet the cast
C*A*U*G*H*T features a star-studded cast with performances from Sean Penn who also acted as executive producer and Matthew Fox. Speaking about the series, Penn said: "From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots & intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T* captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes."
C*A*U*G*H*T cast line-up:
- Ben O’Toole as Rowdy Gaines
- Kick Gurry as Dylan Fox
- Sean Penn as Sean Penn
- Matthew Fox as Lt Pete Mitchell
- Lincoln Younes as Albanis Mouawad
- Alex England as Phil Choi
- Mel Jarnson as Shammi Amaral
- Dorian Nkono as Mamalo Amaral
- Fayssal Bazzi as Director Bustard
- Rebecca Breeds as Josie Justice
- Bella Heathcote as Jemima Justice
- Bryan Brown as Prime Minister Warren Whistle
- Erik Thomson as Colonel Bishop
Why have ITV postponed C*A*U*G*H*T?
The six-part drama starring Sean Penn & Matthew Fox had been due to air on Thursday 12 October. As of yet, a new release date has not been confirmed.
The series will also no longer be showcased at Mipcom. Reported by Variety, Freemantle said: "In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase ‘C*A*U*G*H*T’ at Mipcom this year." Adding: "At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel, and all those affected.”