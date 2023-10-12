ITV have revealed the release date of C*A*U*G*H*T 'will be delayed until further notice'

The release of C*A*U*G*H*T, a satirical comedy drama starring Matthew Fox and Sean Penn has been postponed by ITV.

The six episode series which was directed, produced and written by Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) was due to be released on ITVX. It featured a star-studded cast with Sean Penn (Into The Wild), Matthew Fox (Lost), Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (Black Snow) and Rebecca Breeds (Clarice).

The satirical comedy drama tells the story of four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped whilst on a mission in a war-torn country, only to have their hostage video go viral and turn them into overnight celebrities.

So, why has C*A*U*G*H*T been postponed? Here's everything you need to know.

C*A*U*G*H*T: release date on ITVX

ITV have postponed the release date of C*A*U*G*H*T. In a statement they said: "In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice. We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed."

Ben O'Toole as Rowdy Gaines, Lincoln Younes as Albanis, Alex England as Phil and Kick Gurry as Dylan in C*A*U*G*H*T (Photo: ITV Plc)

What is C*A*U*G*H*T about?

C*A*U*G*H*T is a satirical comedy drama which tells the story of four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped whilst on a mission in a war-torn country. They are mistaken for Americans and are captured, which sees them having to make a hostage video which in a strange twist goes viral.

The synopsis from ITV reads: "Four Australian soldiers are kidnapped behind enemy lines. Placing little value in freedom, they instead choose to fight for social media fame and notoriety. Striking a deal with their captors to make the world’s most elaborate hostage videos, the boys set sail on a mad-capped journey into the true heart of darkness – fame."

You can watch the trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T below:

C*A*U*G*H*T: meet the cast

C*A*U*G*H*T features a star-studded cast with performances from Sean Penn who also acted as executive producer and Matthew Fox. Speaking about the series, Penn said: "From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots & intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T* captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes."

C*A*U*G*H*T cast line-up:

Ben O’Toole as Rowdy Gaines

Kick Gurry as Dylan Fox

Sean Penn as Sean Penn

Matthew Fox as Lt Pete Mitchell

Lincoln Younes as Albanis Mouawad

Alex England as Phil Choi

Mel Jarnson as Shammi Amaral

Dorian Nkono as Mamalo Amaral

Fayssal Bazzi as Director Bustard

Rebecca Breeds as Josie Justice

Bella Heathcote as Jemima Justice

Bryan Brown as Prime Minister Warren Whistle

Erik Thomson as Colonel Bishop

Why have ITV postponed C*A*U*G*H*T?

The six-part drama starring Sean Penn & Matthew Fox had been due to air on Thursday 12 October. As of yet, a new release date has not been confirmed.

