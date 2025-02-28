Channel 4 and TUI renew vows for first joint sponsorship of Married at First Sight Australia and Married at First Sight UK

TUI honeymoon

TUI, the current sponsor of Channel 4 hit series Married at First Sight UK, is extending and strengthening its partnership with Channel 4 Sales, with the global leisure and travel company now also sponsoring Married at First Sight Australia.

Following the initial deal which covered the duration of Married at First Sight UK series 9 last year, TUI will now sponsor Married at First Sight UK and Married at First Sight Australia content with consistent presence across the entirety of 2025. This includes series 12 of Married at First Sight Australia, airing on Channel 4 from 3rd March 2025, Series 10 of MAFS UK which is set return in the autumn, plus back catalogue series of both formats on Channel 4 Streaming.

The new deal marks the first ever joint sponsorship of both hit series, which remain enduring successes as the top two most viewed titles on Channel 4’s streaming platform in 2024, drawing in record views.

Core components of TUI’s strengthened deal include an expansive combination of broadcast sponsorship, social sponsorship across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, an extensive licensing package across both formats, and the first ever usage of ad pause for the streaming of Married at First Sight titles on Channel 4.

The sponsorship and activation were developed with media agency EssenceMediacom and creative agency Leo Burnett.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader, Channel 4 said: “We are delighted to see the return of TUI to Married at First Sight. The extended cross platform partnership highlights our ability to deliver impact for brands, reaching key audiences, for whom Married at First Sight is an essential TV show.”

TUI UK&I Director of Brand & Content Sara Ali said: “We’re looking forward to building on the success of year one with the first ever dual sponsorship of MAFS UK and Australia, embedding the TUI brand more strongly into the MAFS community and further extending our audience reach. The sponsorship has been successful from both a media buying and awareness perspective, exceeding our benchmarks for recall and consideration. We’re planning to continue to build fame and talkability with resonant story telling across more platforms with an even stronger partnership package. Our creative purposely leans into our playful side which not only fits well with MAFS, but also looks to provide consumers with some light relief during times which can feel a little uncertain. We know the importance of holidays within relationships and the nervousness and excitement of that first milestone getaway as a couple and are very happy to be renewing our MAFS vows”.

Alongside Married at First Sight Australia series 12, Married at First Sight UK will also return on Channel 4 later this year.