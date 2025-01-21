Channel 4's Travel Man visits USA's capital Washington DC

The White House

Channel 4's latest series of Travel Man promises an entertaining blend of humour and adventure as comedians Joe Lycett and Phil Wang take on the vibrant streets of Washington, DC on Friday 24th January. Known for its unique mix of travel tips and comedic banter, the show will explore the iconic landmarks, hidden gems, and quirky experiences the US capital has to offer.

During the episode, viewers will see Lycett and Wang as they visit some of the world’s most famous sights such as the White House, the Capitol, and the Washington Monument, before they delve into the quirkier side of Washington, DC. Watch as they visit The Mansion on O Street, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel and museum which boasts over 100 uniquely themed rooms and more than 70 secret doors, and the Barbie Pond, featuring an ever-changing display of Barbie dolls arranged in creative, themed scenes.

For decades, Washington, DC has been a hotbed for Hollywood movies and TV shows and has featured in some of the world’s most iconic productions, Travel Man viewers will quickly recognise the imposing steps of the Lincoln Memorial featured in Forrest Gump or the unforgettable staircase scene from The Exorcist in Georgetown, which has become one of the most recognisable landmarks in horror cinema.

The USA is known for its culinary delights and Washington, DC lives up to that reputation. Travel Man will see the duo dining on oysters at local spot Hank’s Oyster Bar, finding a hidden speakeasy with an extensive drink selection within Chicken + Whiskey, and tasting delicious, sweet treats as they embark on a historic donut tour of the city.

A trip to Washington, DC wouldn’t be complete without visiting one of the Smithsonian Institution’s museums. With 17 museums, galleries and the National Zoo to choose from, all of which are free for visitors, Lycett and Wang opt for the National Museum of American History to see a treasure trove of artefacts including Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey, and Prince’s guitar.

During their time in Washington, DC, Lycett and Wang stayed at The Eaton Hotel, a stylish and socially conscious boutique hotel that combines modern luxury with a commitment to fostering creativity and activism. Located in the heart of downtown DC, it offers a unique experience that blends art, culture, and community. Guests can enjoy its rooftop bar with stunning city views, savour farm-to-table cuisine at its on-site restaurant, and explore its wellness offerings, including yoga sessions and holistic therapies.

Travel Man will be broadcast by Channel 4 on Friday 24th January at 8:30pm. It will be available to stream following broadcast on: https://www.channel4.com/programmes/travel-man-48-hours-in

