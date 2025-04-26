Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face off ahead of the Middleweight fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn during the Fatal Fury - Press Conference on April 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It’s a make or break fight for Chris Eubank Jr, but can the same be said for Conor Benn?

On Saturday, April 26, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This bout promises to be one of the most electrifying middleweight contests in recent British boxing history, with an iconic rivalry that goes all the way back to 1990. It’s an intense family feud which has captured the media’s full attention.

When their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn engaged in two legendary bouts, it rocked the nation. Those two boxing fights elevated and intensified all British rivalries in the sport, thanks to how the public reacted to the hype of it all.

Chris Eubank won the first fight in 1990, but it was a split-decision draw in the second. Despite the anticipation for a trilogy bout to settle the score, a third fight between Eubank Sr and Benn never materialsed. Now, it’s the turn of their sons.

Thanks to a media ‘egg-stravaganza’ (pardon the pun) which has involved talk show drama, an egg slap and family tension, fight fans are chomping at the bit.

But amidst all of this is one yearning question, is this a legacy fight? If you ask Chris Eubank Sr, he’ll say no. He’s not been amongst any of the build-up to this fight.

In fact, Chris Eubank Jr revealed during the fight press conferences that he has not properly spoken to his father in two years.

To make matters even more rocky, Chris Eubank Sr has openly criticised his son, most recently on a panel show from The Sun. When answering a question suggesting the bout would be a legacy fight, Chris Eubank said: “My son he smashes an egg on the face of Conor… You want me to be associated with this? This is not legacy.”

So why have the majority billed this as a legacy fight, when the man who succeeded in the infamous rivalry doesn’t even want to be part of it?

Chris Eubank Jr is 35 years old, Conor Benn is 28. There’s an argument that Conor would be able to recover more career-wise from a loss due to his age. He’s also normally a 147lb welterweight, so the experience he gains at 160lbs will put him in a good place if he decides to go back or move around divisions.

Chris Eubank has said in multiple press conferences that if he fails to beat Conor, that he will retire. This is pivotal moment for Chris. With the pressure of his own dad disregarding the fight, and his career trajectory, it could define how he’s seen in the boxing world.

However, he has fought tougher opponents than Conor, including George Groves, Liam Smith and Billy Joe Saunders. Yes, those three are the trio of losses on his record, but the fact he’s been able to compete at that level is something Benn will need to be wary of.

There’s does seem to be more of way out of Conor Benn despite this. For the Brighton-born fighter, this really could be it, and he’ll want to his last remaining fights to end on a high. Turki Al-Sheikh, who has been putting on some of the biggest boxing shows of recent has even said the victor in this bout will have a chance to fight Canelo. In the mind of Chris Eubank Jr, if he’s able to win against Benn and get that Canelo fight, that’ll be enough.

What are your predictions for this one? Let us know in the comments.