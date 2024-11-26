Could Coleen Rooney steal the jungle crown from favourite Danny Jones?

We’re over a week into the jungle, and I’m a Celebrity is in full swing with Ant and Dec leading the action, but with the campmates settled in, who’s tipped to take the crown?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online Bookmaker Grosvenor Sport has set the odds for who will be the King or Queen of the jungle. Simon Kew, spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport, shares insights on the I’m a Celebrity winners market as the competition heats up in the jungle.

He said: "Danny Jones heads up the betting to win this year’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here at 5/6. He's had the public's support as soon as the line-up was announced, and his popularity has stayed strong, with viewers voting him as camp leader alongside Barry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coleen Rooney is our biggest market mover, with her odds being slashed from 8/1 into 9/4 after she called out Maura and the Reverend's bluff about roughing it in the Junkyard. Her sharp instincts and no-nonsense approach are winning over viewers and keeping her in the jungle spotlight. Maura Higgins (5/1) marked her birthday in the jungle; despite the celebrations, her special day took a thrilling turn with an unexpected twist aboard the Fright Bus."

Undated ITV handout photo of Tulisa, Collen, Barry, Danny, Melvin, Oti, Alan, Jane,GK Barry & Dean, who will take part in series 24 of Iâm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on ITV1 & ITVX. Issue date: Monday November 11, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Celebrity. Photo credit should read: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

"Still in the game with a fighting chance at 16/1, Tulisa keeps her head down and spirits up, navigating the jungle's ups and downs. Her odds have drifted slightly as she was originally priced at 14/1. GK Barry comes in next at 20/1 to go all the way. She has drifted since the market opened, as she was originally just behind Danny as the second favourite to win at 11/2, but we’ve seen punters put their money elsewhere.

"One half of the pop duo, The Communards, Richard Coles is our 25/1 shot to win. He has formed a lovely friendship with GK Barry, last night they shared a laugh over a very open chat about faith and sexuality. Their unlikely banter could charm the punters and shorten the Reverend's odds in the jungle. Corrie legend Alan Halsall keeps plodding along at 33/1, and despite Barry McGuigan being voted by the public as camp leader, he’s out at 40/1.

"Dean McCullough has odds of 50/1 after nabbing ten stars in last night's trial, along with Oti Mabuse. The latter showed off her slick dance moves and taught Danny the Rumba. Fans are desperate to see this dynamic duo hit the 'Strictly' dance floor together. Melvin Odoom, at the long odds of 100/1, and Jane Moore, the outsider at 150/1, might need more than luck to climb up the bookies' charts."

I'm a Celebrity Winner Outright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Jones 5/6Coleen Rooney 9/4Maura Higgins 5/1Tulisa 16/1GK Barry 20/1Richard Coles 25/1Alan Halsall 33/1Barry McGuigan 40/1Dean McCullough 50/1Oti Mabuse 50/1Melvin Odoom 100/1Jane Moore 150/118+ | gambleaware.org

Odds are correct at the time of writing. You can view the full range of odds using the following link: I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!