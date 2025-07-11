This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

ABC has officially greenlit a reboot of the beloved medical sitcom Scrubs, with original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke set to reprise their roles

The latest reboot of the sitcom will air as part of ABC’s 2025-2026 broadcast season.

The official tagline released said: “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time - medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

This reboot has been teased on Braff and Faison’s scrubs podcast “Fake Doctors Real Friends”, where they rewatch and discuss the series.

Donald Faison as Chris Turk and Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian in Scrubs

“Scrubs” had 9 seasons aired from 2001-2010, with the last 2 being aired on NBC.

This is not the first reboot of the show. Season 9, also known as “Scrubs: Med School”, followed Season 8’s 'My Finale,' which was originally intended to be the series finale. Most of the original cast did not return for the new season, which was eventually cancelled for low ratings.

However, most of the main cast are expected to return for this new reboot, as is original showrunner Bill Lawrence, who wrote all of the seasons.

One character who not will not be returning is hospital lawyer Ted Buckland, with actor Sam Lloyd sadly dying from cancer in 2020.

With it being 15 years since the last season aired, many fans are wondering if the series would work today, with the show facing accusations that it is homophobic and misogynistic.

In 2020, 3 episodes were pulled from streaming services due to blackface, with creator Bill Lawrence apologising to a fan on X: "Truly sorry. Feel a combo of shame/stupidity/embarrassed."

