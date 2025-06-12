Disney launched their careers: Here’s a list of pop icons who got their start on Disney

Tell us your news

Disney, home to many iconic movies and TV shows, is known as the richest entertainment corporation in the world. Over the years, many of its launched stars have become some of the biggest pop icons today.

With pop music being 'cool again', here's a list of the most prominent pop artists who got their start on Disney.

The All New Mickey Mouse Club

This 1990's reboot of the original 1950's series became a star-making factory, producing three Grammy-winning artists.

Britney Spears - Pop icon known for her global smash hits like Oops!... I Did It Again, and Toxic started her career as a musketeer in Disney's children's program Mickey Mouse Club.

Christina Aguilera - The singer known for her hit songs like Beautiful, Genie in a Bottle, and What a Girl Wants is one of Disney's legends.

Justin Timberlake - Starting as a Mouseketeer on the show, the NSYNC star has also played in a 2000s Disney movie, Model Behaviour.

Disney Channel

Disney Channel was the starting point for many talented artists who later built successful music careers. Here is the list.

Selena Gomez - The singer and songwriter started as a Disney Channel actress, where she gained recognition for her role as Alex Russo in the series Wizards of Waverly Place. She also appeared in the Hannah Montana series as Mikayla.

Miley Cyrus - Three-time Grammy award winner and the youngest-ever star to receive Disney legend status played Hannah Montana on her Disney Channel series from 2006 to 2011.

Demi Lovato - The singer of Cool for the Summer and Heart Attack, has played Mitchie in Camp Rock and Princess Rosalinda in the Princess Protection Program.

The Jonas Brothers - The band appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies like Camp Rock and its sequel, after which their success as a band took off.

Olivia Rodrigo - Three-time Grammy Award Winner, played the leading role of Paige Olvera on the series Bizaardvark in 2016. In 2019, she played Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Sabrina Carpenter - Two-time Grammy Award winner, has gained recognition by starring in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, where she played Maya Hart.