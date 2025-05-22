DIY SOS is back - do you need their help?
It could be someone who has always given back to the local community who now needs help themselves or a family whose home is no longer suitable for their needs.
Nick Knowles said: ‘We are so excited to be back building again for people who really need our help, and the help of their community. We will be back travelling the country and showcasing the wonderfully generous and caring builders and suppliers everywhere. If you know of a project or build where we could make a difference, then please apply via the link provided”