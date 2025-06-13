Double dumping incoming? Love Island fans are predicting a brutal twist

Blu and Shea refuse to leave the villa.

Following the latest recoupling on Love Island, viewers are bracing for a major twist and are predicting a double dumping.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday night's (June 13) episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger. Blu, a 26-year-old construction manager from London, and bombshell Shea, a 25-year-old scaffolder from Bristol, were left single and faced with an ultimatum.

In a savage twist, the boys received a message that read: "Blu and Shea, you are now single. Between you both, you must now decide who should stay and who should go".

Neither seemed willing to back down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, fans speculate that their refusal to choose could lead to a double dumping. On TikTok, one viewer predicted: "Bet both have to leave if they don't pick." Another added: "Let them not come to an agreement and get rid of both of them." Some fans even called for a full refresh: "Throw both out. And bring in two new guys and some new girls tbfh!"

While the outcome remains uncertain, many of the fanbase are not rooting for Blu and think he should leave if one has to.

One viewer joked on X: "You guys better send home Mr 'you're not my type on paper'". Another said: "Before anything is said, I did say Blu is selfish and wouldn't leave. I am not a fan."

Since Shea entered the villa as a bombshell and has only had one day to settle in, many fans feel he deserves more time to make an impact and don't think putting him in this position is fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan on X said: "Please get rid of Blu. How are you going to kick off a bombshell that JUST arrived." Another added: "Just another nonsense decision. So the bombshells didn't even get a chance to couple up, and 1 could be heading home."

As Blu and Shea refuse to back down, viewers are left wondering whether Love Island producers will deliver a double dumping that no one saw coming. The villa's about to get messy, and fans can't wait to see how it unfolds tonight (June 14).