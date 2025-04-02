Grammy award-winning producer Eliot Kennedy to write score for new British romcom

Eliot Kennedy

Eliot Kennedy has joined the team of creatives behind a brand-new comedy.

A Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist, Kennedy has worked with the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams, as well as on films such as Bend it Like Beckham. He has recently turned his hand to writing music for theatre shows, film and TV.

Due to shoot in October, Nowt But Speechless is an independent feature film which follows Geri, a Yorkshire hairdresser who accidentally becomes an entrepreneur.

Kennedy said: “Nowt But Speechless is a relatable, feel-good story about overcoming adversity, and I’m excited to write a score that does it justice while celebrating Yorkshire’s humour, wit and character. I’m very proud to have joined a production team bursting with creative talent from the region - their enthusiasm for their craft really is infectious!”

Writer and producer Jan Birley said: “We want to get Yorkshire into the spotlight and showcase all the talent it has to offer. It's clear from films like The Full Monty and Grimsby that there’s a huge international market for great, down-to-earth British movies. Eliot’s involvement is a huge show of confidence and will hopefully pave the way for businesses to consider investing in the film.”

The team is in talks with cast members from huge hits such as Love Actually, Death in Paradise, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Golden Compass. The aim is to begin full casting from Spring. Follow the film’s Facebook or Instagram page @NowtButSpeechlessFilm for updates.