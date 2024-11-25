I'm A Celeb: Ant and Dec's hometown more scared of creepy crawlies than any other UK city

User (UGC) Submitted

Researchers polled the nation to find out regionally, who are least likely to pick up a bug or spider, with a quarter of folk from Newcastle saying they would rather run for the hills.

In second place was Liverpool, where 23 percent regularly lose sleep at the sight of a creepy crawly, the same number as Birmingham, while Manchester came in fourth place, ahead of Bristol (19 percent) and Sheffield (18 percent).

Researchers from bingo website tombola commissioned the research to mark the return of its “Bug Match” game and its partnership with “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

However, if you do need someone to sort out a bug issue head to Plymouth, where 32 percent of the residents are completely unfazed by creepy crawlies.

Interestingly, the older you get, the less likely you are to be terrified of insects - with 35 percent of over-60s saying that they don’t mind creepy crawlies, compared to 13 percent of 18-to-29 year olds.

James Boord, a spokesperson for tombola, which commissioned the research said: "Whether you live in Newcastle or Plymouth, and love or hate bugs and creepy crawlies, Bug Match is our most popular game and we love seeing our community enjoy playing during I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!”

And it is still the humble house spider that we find the most unnerving (46 percent) despite them being harmless, and a vital part of a healthy ecosystem, by trapping and eating unwanted pests like flies and mosquitoes.

When asked what they find scary about insects, 55 percent hate the way they scuttle along the floor, while 50 percent are petrified of how fast they can run (50 percent).

The way they fly into your face (43 percent), the fact they can jump (39 percent) and that there are just so many (31 percent) also freak out Brits.

When we do encounter a bug, 22 percent put a glass over it, while 20 percent try to ignore them.

As many as 19 percent shout for someone to help, 15 percent run away and 14 percent just simply scream.

A brave 32 percent pick up creepy crawlies and take them outside, with men most likely to get their hands dirty (40 percent compared to 25 percent of women).

And it seems that a fear of bugs even puts a third (33 percent) of Brits off camping, while 27 percent won’t sleep under the stars. 19 percent refuse to walk in a forest and 13 percent won’t swim in the sea (13 percent).

UK CITIES MOST TERRIFIED OF CREEPY CRAWIES

Newcastle (25 percent) – compared to a national average of 15%, who are terrified to catch a spider)

Liverpool (23 percent)

Birmingham (23 percent)

Manchester (22 percent)

Bristol (19 percent)Sheffield (19 percent)

Stoke (18 percent)

Leicester (18 percent)

Belfast (18 percent)

Cardiff (16 percent)

BRAVEST CITIES

Plymouth (32 percent) Would happily capture a spider in their hand and set it free

Norwich (30 percent)

Edinburgh (27 percent)

Leeds (27 percent)

Glasgow (24 percent)

Oxford (23 percent)

Brighton (23 percent)

Cambridge (22 percent)

Nottingham (21 percent)

London (16 percent)

Tombola are sponsoring I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! For the eighth year in a row. There are lots of chances to win whilst the show is live.