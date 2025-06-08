Interest in Doctor Who hits a five-year high after SHOCK Billie Piper cameo

Searches for Doctor Who skyrocketing after Piper's cameo

Billie Piper has gained 19,577 new Instagram followers after her appearance in the finale of the latest Doctor Who series on Saturday night.

The analysis, conducted by marketing consultant Claire Jarrett of Jarrett Digital, used the social media analytics site Social Blade to track how Billie Piper’s follower count changed after her surprise appearance during the final episode of the series.

In an unexpected twist during the series finale, the 15th Doctor, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, sacrifices himself to save a child, resulting in him regenerating into a new character played by Billie Piper.

Following the episode airing on Saturday, May 31, Piper has gained an impressive 19,577 new Instagram followers according to Social Blade, taking her up to 586,889 followers on the platform.

Billie Piper's shock return to BBC show

Additionally, data from Google Trends shows that search interest for the term “doctor who” is predicted to increase by a staggering 327% and is set to reach its highest interest worldwide in the past five years.

Claire Jarrett, CEO of Jarrett Digital commented: “This decision, which was penned by longstanding showrunner Russell T Davies, is clear fan service to Piper’s former iconic role in the earlier series, where she played The Doctor’s companion, Rose.

“While it’s currently unknown whether Piper will portray the sixteenth Doctor in the next series, this surprising revival could draw in older fans of the show, who may have grown up watching her during David Tennant’s era as the Doctor.

“Many fans will be disappointed about the departure of Gatwa from the role, but with Piper’s exact role in the upcoming series unconfirmed, this may encourage a wider audience to tune in to determine the future direction of the show.”