A university student from Northampton has shared his experience of featuring in the film everyone is talking about - Saltburn.

Charlie Boddington described his pride at featuring in the blockbuster, some of which was filmed at Drayton House, near Lowick and at Corby’s Deene House in Northampton.

Made by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell, Saltburn has attracted plenty of visitors to Northamptonshire to see the stately homes seen throughout the film, after the Amazon Prime took the nation by storm over the festive period.

Charlie from Ecton said his involvement came “entirely by mistake” after not getting the original part that he signed up for. The 20-year-old took the opportunity when an agency called up and asked him to take part in an “unknown” Amazon Prime project in the local area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie said: "It was my first time and I did not know what to expect. I was able to film two nights in Kettering, including two nights outside Drayton House, and inside for the happy birthday scenes. It was really nice to be included and be a part of a production in the local area.”

In addition to the Northamptonshire locations, Charlie worked in scenes in London and Oxford University but was unable to meet Barry Keoghan or the other stars.

Charlie spoke of the great organisation on the Kettering site with Covid tests and costume fitting all a part of the production process. As well as the helpfulness of the staff during a difficult time for health and safety.

Despite his hard work, Charlie said: “I can see myself in the film which is great, but I am glad I didn’t watch the film with my parents.

“My friends said I should use it as a chat up line, my claim to fame.”