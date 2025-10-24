London mum-of-three wins over three Dragons with her AI education game

Reedah, who appeared on the hit show last week to pitch her multi-award-winning business, impressed the Dragons with her AI-powered, immersive educational mobile games platform. Part-funded by Innovate UK, the platform is designed to make learning enjoyable and accessible to all, including neurodiverse learners.

Her passion and dedication to making education attainable for all made a big impression, and as a result, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, and Touker Suleyman each offered £10K for a 1% stake in Reedah’s groundbreaking EdTech gaming business.

The company specialises in culturally inclusive neurogames technology, tailored for primary and secondary learners. Its subject-specific games align fully with the UK national curriculum, covering English, Maths, History, Art, Physics, Biology, Climate, and more, connecting virtual with real world action. Additionally, the company is actively developing I/GCSE-level games as part of its ongoing research and innovation efforts.

Mum of three Reedah, who works in London, reflects on her experience: “Before I headed into the studio, I watched every previous episode of the show and prepared responses for every possible question. I was surprised at how impressed all of the tycoons were, and I’m delighted to have been offered investment from not one, but three of them”.

“Deborah Meaden, was extremely enthusiastic about my educational business, as was Sara Davies, who, as a fellow mother, connected with my vision of easing homework challenges for children and parents. Touker Suleyman’s expertise will be pivotal as we look towards launching a branded merchandise line. I couldn’t be happier with the result”.

With the combined investment and invaluable guidance from the investors, Reedah and her team can accelerate production of their primary and I/GCSE subject games and enhance their mission to empower children from all backgrounds and abilities to access engaging educational content by ‘learning through play’.

Watch Reedah face the tycoons on iPlayer.

1 . Contributed Reedah El-Saie, has successfully secured £30,000 funding from A-list Dragons’ Den stars, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, and Touker Suleyman Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Brainspark Games delivers a unique educational experience Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Reedah with Sara and Deborah Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Reedah and Touker Photo: Submitted Share