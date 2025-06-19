Love Island’s Yasmin is heating things up and not everyone’s loving it

Love Island bombshell Yasmin has been stirring up tension in the villa

Love Island's bombshell Yasmin has made one thing very clear since stepping into the villa: she's not here to find friends.

Constantly talking about threesomes, making the majority of her conversations sexual and going behind girls' backs with the boys they are coupled up with, she is unquestionably entertaining the show's fans.

However, the tension between the villa's girls can be felt through the screens as the 24-year-old is not afraid of taking anyone's man. During yesterday's challenge, she kissed two boys, none of whom she is currently coupled up with.

Many of the viewers are loving the drama the bombshell is causing. One of them said: "Yasmin is the character we needed. She walked into this series and threw a firebomb. We need to protect her at all costs". Another X user said: "Yasmin is not even in it to win, she's just in there to get every man possible".

However, other viewers have different opinions about the 24-year-old. One wrote on TikTok: "It's like she says what she thinks people want her to say".

Another fan wrote: "Honestly, I think she looks so uncomfortable all the time because she's putting on and trying to keep up this persona. I don't think what she's been like is authentically her. It seems so forced to me, but who knows".

This is something that many viewers have noticed. To some, she seems to put on an almost character version of herself, with the main traits being most sex-obsessed, not looking for friends and flirting with every guy in the villa, lacking depth and sympathy.

One viewer on X wrote: "Not being funny - I genuinely don't think Yasmin has had a conversation of substance (not sexual)".

However, some are defending Yasmin, arguing that the criticism is rooted in double standards. One person on X wrote: "Why is everyone coming for Yasmin? Cause she's confident enough to talk about sex?"

And they have a point. Male islanders have made entire villa careers out of flirty banter and cheeky comments without getting the same comments from viewers. Still, others question whether this hypersexual, no-friends persona is even real.

With lines like "I wasn't lying when I said I've broken up a fair few relationships in my time" and "I feel like a lot of guys fancy me," Yasmin has quickly become one of the most talked-about Islanders in the villa.

While she's undeniably stirring drama and playing the game to the fullest, the persona she's crafted is starting to move into uncomfortable-to-watch territory for some viewers. Still, fans are eager to see what other moves this bombshell has up her sleeve.