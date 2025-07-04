Mugunghwa flower has bloomed: Korean experts break down true meaning of popular Squid Game phrase

Doll featured in series

Korean language and culture experts at Rosetta Stone break down the meaning of the ‘Red Light Green Light’ phrase and discuss the rise of Korean culture in pop culture.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netflix show Squid Game is a cultural phenomenon with Season 2 becoming the most-watched show in the second half of 2024, reaching 86.5 million views in just six days. The season resulted in a global increase in Korean learners on Rosetta Stone following its release in late 2024.

Season 3 of the show is now Netflix’s ninth most-watched non-English TV show ever and may be inspiring some to learn Korean. Rosetta Stone revealed a 23% increase in searches for ‘ learn Korean’ in the UK over the past month and a 1000% rise in TikTok searches for ‘how to learn Korean in 1 month’. There has also been a 60.6% rise in TikTok searches for ‘Korean learning apps’ and a 40% rise in TikTok searches for ‘how to start learning Korean’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squid Game has popularised several phrases associated with the show, including 무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다 (mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida), the phrase repeated during ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ The phrase has been sung and even remixed into songs, but few are aware of its true meaning.

Korean language and cultural expert at Rosetta Stone, Jiyhun Park breaks down the meaning of the phrase and why it's so impactful. “It translates to ‘the Mugunghwa flower has bloomed’. Mugunghwa flower is Korea’s national flower; in English, it's known as the ‘Rose of Sharon’. It symbolises the resilience and enduring spirit of the Korean people and survival through hardship. When it's said in the show, it is meant to be darkly ironic because a lot of people lose the game, and their lives.”

Squid Game is not the only Korean phenomenon influencing people to learn the language. In February this year, Waitrose reported a 71 % jump in gochujang sales and a 974 % spike in Korean fried chicken search interest. Google Trends also shows a 53% increase in searches for ‘ Korean skincare’ over the past year.

Furthermore, BTS, the Korean K-pop group, has a strong fanbase in the UK, with multiple UK Top 40 singles and two number 1 albums, according to the Official Charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunok Fastman, another Korean language and culture expert at Rosetta Stone explained the rise of Korean culture in pop culture: “Social media and technology have amplified Korean culture to the rest of the world. But beyond the skincare, music, and TV shows, there’s something deeper that people are noticing: Korea’s community-oriented culture. Take food, for example, a Korean BBQ can be enjoyed alone, but what makes it special is going with a bunch of friends or family, choosing the food, and chatting as it all sizzles. It’s the civic unity that makes the Korean wave special, and it's no wonder people want to learn the language to connect with it more.

“For anyone who wants to learn Korean, I’d recommend starting with Hangul, the Korean alphabet. It looks complex, but it is surprisingly quick to learn. Watching shows like Squid Game with the subtitles is another good way of immersing yourself in the language. It can help you learn different words, understand how they are used in context, and know how to pronounce them.”