New study reveals extreme lengths Brits would go for a shot at fame

In an era where instant fame is just a casting call away, Brits are more fame-hungry than ever.

According to a 2024 Ofcom report, for the first time in UK history, fewer than half of 16- to 24-year-olds watched traditional television weekly, down sharply from 76% just five years prior.

However, despite this shift, reality TV remains a major draw. In fact, the first episode of The Traitors series 3 was watched by over 10m viewers, with around 2.2m 16-34 year olds tuning in, breaking programmes own record for most viewed episode overall.

Now, new research from Pink Casino reveals just how far some people are willing to go to trade their 9–5 for a spot in the villa or a cloak and dagger murder mission.

What Would Brits Sacrifice for Fame?

From shaving off their hair to faking a sob story, a growing number of Brits are prepared to make big sacrifices for a taste of fame.

Stay in total isolation for a week 30% Relocate to another city 27% Undergo a dramatic makeover 25% Give up social media for a year 25% Get a tattoo 22% Make a drastic career change 19% Fake a sob story 18% Shave all your hair off 16% Sell your car 11% None of the above 18%

Even more striking, 50% said they would let producers script their lives if it meant they could go viral and become famous.

Would You Fake Love for Fame?

When it comes to finding fame on reality TV, authenticity may be key, but for many Brits, pretending to be single or staying in a fake relationship is all part of the game.

According to the report:

Would Pretend to Be Single to Get Cast on Love Island 46% Would Not Pretend to Be Single to Get Cast on Love Island 54%

This willingness to blur the line between reality and performance reveals just how far some are willing to go for airtime. With Love Island being the most-watched reality show among respondents (55%), it’s no surprise that nearly a third would be willing to lie about their relationship status to get through the casting process.

But what really gets you cast?

The Real Rules of Reality TV: Producer’s Casting Tips

A seasoned reality TV producer, speaking to Pink Casino, offered insider tips: “Authenticity! Always be yourself. It’s amazing how obvious it is when someone is forcing themselves to be something they are not… A powerful backstory is always great to have—what have you been through that others haven’t? Lean into that.”

Gone are the days when only the loudest and most dramatic made the cut. “A good reality show isn’t one-dimensional,” the producer added. “If you looked at reality shows from 10 years ago, the majority of the characters were all very similar and from a similar world. Now we have people over 70 on reality shows, mother-daughter duos, even priests. Everyone has a chance.”

When asked if social media fame guarantees casting, the producer debunked the myth: “That only people with millions of followers get cast—it's simply not true. Focus more on what your profile says about you than how many likes you get.”

