Nyad is inspired by the true story of Diana Nyad who is played by Annette Bening

Nyad is the latest biopic to be coming to Netflix. Inspired by real events, it tells the story of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad who at the age of 64 became the first person to ever swim the Florida Straits.

The film marks the narrative directorial debut of Academy Award-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue). It is adapted from the memoir, "Find a Way" by Diana Nyad.

Nyad features two of Hollywood's legendary actresses, Annette Bening (American Beauty) and Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver) in the lead roles of Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll. Their performances have already been well-received and sparked rumours about possible Oscar nominations.

Here's everything you need to know about Nyad the true story that inspired Netflix drama.

When can I watch Nyad on Netflix?

Nyad is available to watch in select cinemas from Thursday October 20 and will be dropping on Netflix on November 3.

What is Nyad about?

Nyad is inspired by the true story of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad who at the age of 64-years-old became the first person to swim the Florida Straits without the aid of a shark cage.

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in Nyad (Photo: Liz Parkinson/Netflix)

Here is the official synopsis for Nyad from Netflix: "A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team."

Nyad: is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer that gives you a sneak peak of what to expect from Nyad, you can watch this below.

Who is in the cast of Nyad?

Nyad features a star-studded cast including Annette Bening as Diana Nyad. The actress who is a four-time Oscar nominee for The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right, is already generating buzz surrounding nominations for her performance.

Jodie Foster stars as Bonnie Stoll, Nyad's friend and dedicated coach. Foster is a two-time Oscar-winner for her roles in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs. Whilst BAFTA-winning actor Rhys Ifans plays John Bartlett, the chief navigator for Nyad's swim across the Florida Straits.

Meet the cast of Nyad:

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll

Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett

Is Nyad based on a true story?

Nyad is inspired by the true story of Diana Nyad a long-distance swimmer, who at the age of 60 took on the challenge of swimming the Straits of Florida - a stretch of 110 miles from Havana, Cuba to Key West, Florida.

Nyad had tried to make the swim three decades before, this new attempt took her four years and multiple attempts before finally she succeeded. Along the way, she had to contend with jellyfish, tropical storms and shark invested waters, but in 2013 at the age of 64, she finally became the first person to ever make the swim without the aid of shark cage.