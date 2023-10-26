Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pain Hustlers is the latest pharma-drama coming to Netflix. The movie which stars Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and Chris Evans (Captain America) adds to the already growing number of dramatisations on the American opioid epidemic from Disney Plus's Dopesick to Netflix's Painkiller.

Created by Harry Potter director David Yates, Pain Hustlers follows the story of single mother Liza who takes on a job as a pharma sales rep to provide a better life for her family. However when the reality of her company's shady practises start to surface she begins to question her choices.

Pain Hustlers has already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has not been received well by critics, with its rating on Rotten Tomatoes a lowly 26%. So, when can you watch Pain Hustlers on Netflix, what is it about and is it based on a true story? Here's everything you need to know.

When can I watch Pain Hustlers on Netflix?

Pain Hustlers will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday October 27.

What is Pain Hustlers about?

Pain Hustlers follows the story of single mom Liza, played by Emily Blunt who has just lost her job and is struggling to make ends meet. She finds herself landing a position in a pharmaceutical company and starts to turn things around financially for her and her family, but at what cost?

Pain Hustlers stars Chris Evans, Andy Garcia and Emily Blunt (Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Here is the official Pain Hustlers synopsis from Netflix: "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James."

Speaking in an interview with Digital Spy about the movie, director David Yates opened up about Liza's storyline. He said: "She's doing it because she wants to create the best life for her kid and for herself, and because she's undervalued ultimately. But the switch to going a little darker and acknowledging the pain, we worked it out very carefully and I think most people go with it. It's important we went there."

Is there a trailer for Pain Hustlers?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Pain Hustlers, it oozes Wolf of Wall Street vibes, highlighting the glitz and glamour of the racketeering scheme and the horrible aftermath when it all comes crashing down. You can watch the trailer for Pain Hustlers below.

Who stars in the cast of Pain Hustlers?

Pain Hustlers features a star-studded cast with A Quiet Place's Emily Blunt taking the lead as single mother Liza Drake. Starring opposite her is Chris Evans as pharma sales rep Pete Brenner. Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe. Andy Garcia (The Untouchables) will play eccentric pharma boss Jack Neel, whilst Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara will appear as Drake’s mother Jackie.

Is Pain Hustlers based on a true story?

Pain Hustlers is an adaptation of the 2022 book called The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup by New York Times journalist Evan Hughes. Whilst the character of Liza is fictional, the story is based on very real events first reported by Hughes in the wake of the American opioid crisis. Hughes uncovered the corrupt practices of Insys Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company that produced an opioid painkiller called Subsys, which was effectively a prescribable version of fentanyl.

Pain Hustlers: what have the reviews said?

Reviews for Pain Hustler have already began to pop up ahead of the movie's release. It debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September and has not been well-received by critics scoring a low rating of just 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. Whilst Empire rated it a lowly two out of five stars, describing it as "a prescription best left unfilled".