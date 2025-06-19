Royal Television Society in Northern Ireland calls for 2025 programme entries

Pictured at the launch of this year's RTS NI 10th Anniversary Awards at the Titanic Belfast are: Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of the RTS NI,; Richard Williams, CEO, Northern Ireland Screen; Adam Smyth, Director, BBC Northern Ireland and Zoe McGivern, Chair of the RTS NI Awards Committee,

From Game of Thrones to Derry Girls and Line of Duty to Blue Lights, many of the biggest TV shows in the world, all made in Northern Ireland have been presented with a prestigious Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Trophy over the past ten years. The RTS NI Awards with support from BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 has this week launched its 2025 Awards for the local creative industries.

Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of RTS NI said: “This year’s awards mark a significant milestone for the Royal Television Society in Northern Ireland as we celebrate ten years of championing Northern Ireland’s outstanding creative talent and programming on the global stage. Since launching the first-ever TV awards in NI in 2015, we have grown from nine categories to eighteen, shining a light on the exceptional creativity behind some of the most compelling content on our screens.

“Over the past decade, our industry has seen remarkable growth through innovation and investment, earning Northern Ireland a well-deserved reputation for ‘punching well above its weight’ on the global stage. From BAFTAs and Emmys to Oscars and RTS wins, our creative sector continues to thrive at the highest level, and we are excited to celebrate the best of the best once again this November at Titanic Belfast."

Adam Smyth, Director, BBC Northern Ireland said: “We’re pleased to support the RTS NI Awards, celebrating the very best of the screen industry in Northern Ireland. The range of entries is always impressive and the awards are a great opportunity to recognise those who work to produce some of the most imaginative and impactful television on our screens.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said “We are incredibly proud to support the RTS NI Awards as they celebrate a decade of recognising the immense talent, creativity, and innovation that define Northern Ireland’s screen industry. Over the past ten years, these awards have helped showcase our world-class productions and the skilled people behind them, both in front of and behind the camera. As we look to the future, the 2025 Awards offer another important opportunity to celebrate our continued growth and global impact."

Channel 4’s Head of Partnerships, Nations and Regions, Kevin Blacoe said: “Channel 4 is proud to support the RTS Northern Ireland Awards as they celebrate this remarkable 10-year milestone. We're passionate about supporting the development of a strong, sustainable creative industry here, working alongside talent in Northern Ireland to help them tell their stories on national and international platforms. The RTS NI Awards perfectly showcase the exceptional work being produced here, and we look forward to celebrating another year of outstanding achievement that demonstrates the incredible strength of Northern Ireland's creative sector.”

Zoe McGivern, Chair of the RTS NI Awards 2025 said: “The RTS NI Awards are now firmly established as the most sought-after screen awards in Northern Ireland. This November we look forward to once again showcasing the best programmes and the people who make them from the past 12 months. The quality and originality of the work submitted by the independent production companies, broadcasters, streamers and freelancers working in Northern Ireland continues to give our esteemed judges a difficult task given the wealth of talent working in Northern Ireland’s screen industries.”

The deadline for all entries is 5pm on Friday 4 July, 2025.To qualify for entry, all content must have been aired on television or released online for the first time between 1 June 2024 and 30 June 2025 inclusive, except for the Brian Waddell and Hidden Hero Awards . Full entry criteria available here https://rts.org.uk/article/rts-northern-ireland-awards-2025-open-entries

Judging in each category will be carried out independently by an experienced panel of judges with the finalists being announced in September 2025 ahead of the winners being revealed at the RTS NI Awards Ceremony at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 11 November 2025.

The RTS is an educational charity set up to promote the art and science of television.

In Northern Ireland the RTS is run by a voluntary committee of leading industry professionals.