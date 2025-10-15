Strictly star says show is still the best

Lewis Cope

A Strictly Come Dancing legend has defended the hit TV show after a row over the number of celebrities who have had prior dance training.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media has been awash with viewers unhappy that Amber Davies and Lewis Cope have both previously danced in West End productions. But Debbie McGee, who reached the Strictly final in 2017 and won the Christmas Special two years later, is having none of it.

“The programme would be very boring if everybody had no experience. Even people who’ve had a background in dancing might be really slow at picking steps up,” said McGee. “The technique is so hard and that’s what the judges judge you on. The public will go for the most entertaining one, but the judges are all about the technique. If you’ve got more ability, they give you more to do, which balances things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s glamour and entertainment. It takes people out of their normal lives and gives them something to look forward to on a Saturday night. Families can sit down together, kids, parents, grandparents, and all enjoy it. There’s nothing else quite like it on TV.”

Debbie McGee

McGee, 66, also had previous experience as a ballet dancer before taking part in the show, although she is best known for her role as assistant to Paul Daniels.

After the tv magician died in 2016, Strictly gave McGee a new lease of life and she has nothing but great memories from competing on the show.

“I enjoyed every minute of it. Watching now, I know exactly where they are before they walk down the stairs, and I remember that feeling when your dance and your name is announced that’s the real nerve-wracking moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to WhichBingo, McGee added: “It helped me rebrand myself after Paul died, people realized I was more than just a magician’s assistant. Strictly opened so many doors, and I’ll be forever grateful.”