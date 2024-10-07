Ted Lasso: Season four filming set to begin - but fans are still apprehensive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fourth season of Ted Lasso will be on our TV screens in the near future - but fans are somewhat apprehensive.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartwarming Apple TV sitcom wrapped up it's third season in May 2023, with fans saying goodbye to the likes of ever-cheery Ted Lasso (Jason Sudekis) and grumpy Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

With the plot coming coming a coherent end, many assumed that was the end of AFC Richmond's story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, a fourth season has been confirmed, and filming plans are in the pipeline. According to reports, shooting is due to begin in January 2025, with pre-production taking place in London.

Actors from previous series, including Cristo Fernandez, who plays Dani Rojas, have been quick to throw their hat into the ring to return too. Speaking to NBC, he said: "I was very excited and I think Ted Lasso is bigger than any of us. Whether I'm in it or not, I will watch it and support it so much.

"If I have the opportunity to play Dani again, it will he a dream come true because I love playing Dani."

While many fans are looking forward to seeing some of the unanswered plot threads resolved, there remains some apprehension about bringing the series back - especially after Sudekis initially turned down the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X @TortfnHamlin said: "After going on a Ted Lasso binge and watching all three seasons in the past month or so, there doesn't need to be a season four. They ended this perfectly as Ted headed back home to the US. As much as I would love more, it was a perfect ending."

@Jeffsyourhero added: "I love Ted Lasso. But it told the story it set out to tell and did it incredibly. It doesn't need another season."

The worst part is, we have a precedent for this - how did the last season of Scrubs turn out?"

There is no set release date for season four, but it would make sense to be released either in tandem with the start of the next Premier League season, or right at the end of the year.