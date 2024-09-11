Theatre lovers have a lot to look forward to at Vue

Fans of the theatre have a lot to look forward to at Vue this September and beyond – starting off with the Olivier and Tony award-winning West End show, Prima Facie.

In this one-woman play, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer plays a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game. However, an unexpected event forces the lawyer to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Captured during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, you can watch at Vue from tomorrow (12 September).

The 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation Miss Saigon, featuring appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, will be heading to Vue on 24 September. This acclaimed musical production tells the epic love story of a young bar girl, orphaned by war, who falls in love with an American – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Also coming to the big screen is Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands, which has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere nearly 20 years ago. Arriving from 25 September, the show is based on the classic Tim Burton movie, telling the bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie (Credit Helen Murray)

Straight from Shakespeare’s Globe theatre is the critically acclaimed production of Othello. In a modern spin on the classic, the titular character has risen through the ranks of the Met police, but can his hard-won reputation, his marriage to Desdemona, and his own subconscious survive the toxic systems that surround him? Experience Shakespeare’s confronting look at the destructive impact of institutional racism, toxic masculinity, and a justice system locked in a vicious cycle of self-fulfilling prophecy from 30 September.

Next month, on 25 October, fans have the chance to see the well-known tale of Little Red Riding Hood in a whole new light - with lots of twists, turns and new music in Wolf Witch Giant Fairy. Follow Little Red as she is tasked with delivering bread to her grandmother, deep in the heart of the fairy-tale forest. Along the way, Red stumbles into a colourful cast of characters, including a scary witch, a talking cat and, of course, the infamous wolf...

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue UK and Ireland: “We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue this month, arriving directly from the best theatres in the UK. Whether it’s a brand-new show or the re-telling of a classic, there’s something for all tastes. So, sit back and relax as you enjoy the best theatre from the luxury of your local Vue.”

For more information or to book tickets, visit myvue.com/big-screen-events/theatre.

Full listings

NT: Live Prima Facie – From 12 September

Miss Saigon – On 24 September (screening at selected venues)

Edward Scissorhands: Dance version from Matthew Bourne – From 25 September (screening at selected venues)

Shakespeare’s Globe: Othello – From 30 September (screening at selected venues)

The Royal Opera: Wolf Witch Giant Fairy – On 25 October (screening at selected venues)