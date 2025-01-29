‘There is hope’ Idris Elba talks on new documentary as London knife crime increases 300+%

The police force areas with the biggest increase in knife crime over the last 5 years.

Idris Elba’s documentary: Our Knife Crime Crisis, airs tonight on BBC One. The actor and anti-knife crime activist says while the ban on zombie knives implemented last September was "a massive step in the right direction", the country is still in a crisis.

Knife crime in the City of London has increased by over 300% in just two years - far surpassing any other UK region.

Research conducted by the security experts at Get Licensed analyses ONS data to look into the police force areas with the highest number of serious crimes involving a knife, the biggest increase in knife crime in the last five years, and the local authorities with the most possession-of-weapon offences, revealing England’s knife crime hotspots.

You can find the full study here: https://www.get-licensed.co.uk/reports/knife-crime-england-2024

The police force areas with the highest number of serious offences involving a knife

In the past two years, the City of London and the Metropolitan Police Force area have seen the greatest increase in knife crime rates, growing by 307% and 42%, respectively. When it comes to increases over the past five years, the City of London continues to top the ranks with a rise of 73%. The Metropolitan Police force area has seen an increase of 7.65% over this period, the 12th highest in England.

Avon and Somerset conclude the top three, with knife crime increasing by 32.96% in the past two years. The region also had the highest number of rape and sexual assault offences at 0.44 per 10,000 people.

Further findings revealed:

Over the past five years, Kent has seen the greatest decrease in knife crime with rates dropping by 40%. Over the past two years, Cambridgeshire has seen the greatest drop with rates decreasing by 30% in this time.

Knife crime in London has surged by an alarming 307% in just two years.

Bedfordshire has more attempted murder offences involving a knife than any other English location with 0.18 per 10,000 people. Threats to kill with a knife are also at their highest here with 1.72 offences per 10,000 people.

With 8.16 offences per 10,000 people, Cleveland is the English area with the most knife-related offences with the intent to injure or cause serious harm.

Outside of London, the North East is the UK region with the highest number of serious knife crimes, with Cleveland reporting 14.02 per 10,000 people.

Key Knife Crime Statistics at a Glance

Nearly 50,000 serious knife crimes were recorded in England from July 2023 to June 2024.London has the highest rate of serious knife crimes, at 17.89 offences per 10,000 people.

Cleveland, in the North East, ranks second with 14.02 offences per 10,000 people.

South Yorkshire ranks third with 10.72 offences per 10,000 people.

While knife crime in England has decreased by 8.23% over the past five years, some areas, such as the City of London, have seen significant increases.

The London knife crime statistics show that the capital has the highest rate of serious knife crimes in England. With 17.89 serious offences involving a knife per 10,000 residents, London recorded the highest knife crime rate in the country. The capital also led the UK in knife-related robberies, with a rate of 11.07 per 10,000 people, and reported the third-highest homicide rate involving knives, at 0.07 per 10,000 people.

The scale of London knife crime statistics is staggering, with total incidents being three times higher than any other police force area. The City of London has also recorded a steady rise in violent crime over the past five years.

The City of London has seen the sharpest rise in knife crime, with a staggering 72.73% increase over the past five years. This area also recorded the largest year-on-year increase of any police force area. Between April 2021 and March 2022 alone, knife crime rose by 192.86%. Over the past 12 months, incidents have continued to climb, with a further 40% increase.

These regional disparities highlight the complex nature of crime trends across the UK. For a more comprehensive view of crime patterns beyond knife offences, including other types of violent and non-violent crimes, check out our UK Crime Report 2024. This report provides detailed insights into crime rates, hotspots, and trends nationwide, helping to paint a broader picture of the challenges faced by communities across the country.

The Role of the SIA in Combating Knife Crime

With Cleveland, London, and South Yorkshire topping the charts for serious knife crime in the UK, the role of well-trained security professionals is more important than ever. The Security Industry Authority (SIA) plays a key part in regulating and overseeing the training and licensing of security professionals, ensuring they are equipped to respond effectively to such challenges.

Security officers are often the first line of defence in many public and private spaces, from shopping centres and nightlife venues to transport hubs. Proper SIA-approved training helps security professionals develop the skills needed to manage potentially violent situations, deter crime, and support law enforcement. This training includes conflict management, risk assessment, and spotting early signs of trouble—all of which can help reduce the likelihood of knife-related incidents.