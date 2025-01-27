These are the most successful films based on Broadway musicals

The top 20 most successful films based on Broadway musicals

New data has revealed that Wicked is the most successful film based on a Broadway musical.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CS2 Experts, CSDB.gg, analyzed the highest grossing musicals and compiled a list of the films that were based on Broadway productions. The films were ranked from the highest earning to the lowest.

Wicked ranks in first place, grossing $709,851,770 worldwide. Released last year, the film is still in circulation and earned $465,487,770 in domestic box office sales alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earning $584,481,736 worldwide, Mamma Mia! is the runner-up. The former leader of this genre until last year, the ABBA musical tribute proved popular overseas, making $439,941,648 in international box office sales.

'Wicked' is now the most successful film based on a Broadway musical

In third place, Les Misérables has a worldwide box office gross of $435,292,452. Set in France, the sung-through musical also made an impact overseas, earning $286,032,312 at the international box office.

Grease ranks fourth, achieving $394,278,547 in worldwide box office earnings. The American classic was released in 1978 and made $188,620,000 in domestic sales.

Continuing the success of the Mamma Mia! franchise, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! places fifth with a worldwide box office gross of $393,439,007. The only sequel on this list, the film made $272,804,072 in international box office sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chicago ranks in sixth place, grossing $306,770,545 worldwide. The satire film set in the jazz age was popular at the domestic box office, earning $170,687,518.

In seventh place, The Sound of Music has a worldwide box office gross of $286,213,233. The oldest film in the top ten, the musical was released in 1965 and earned $122,998,947 internationally.

Just making the list is Into the Woods in eighth place, earning $212,416,317 worldwide, followed by Hairspray in ninth with $202,822,861, and Moulin Rouge! in tenth with $179,199,536.

Corey Sims of CSDB.gg commented on the findings, saying, “Films based on Broadway musicals are often successful because they have garnered fans from their runs on the biggest stages in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only this, but the films tend to be extremely engaging and theatrical when adapted from stage numbers, which adds a level of enjoyment that other musicals often lack.

“Wicked found success thanks to these elements, while adding fan favorites like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey into the mix.

“With those elements, there’s no wonder it’s dominating the box office, finally dethroning the ever-popular Mamma Mia!."

Methodology

The study ranked the films based on their total worldwide box office gross revenue, retrieved from the-numbers.com.

Inflation adjustments were not applied, and the focus was solely on films directly adapted from existing Broadway musicals.