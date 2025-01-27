These are the WORST rated Marvel TV shows and the top spot isn't a suprise

Marvel comic books

New data has revealed the worst-rated Marvel TV shows, with Inhumans taking the top spot.

The casino comparison website InstantCasinos analysed both critic and audience ratings from the review site Rotten Tomatoes before creating an average of the two scores to determine the ranking.

Inhumans is the worst-rated Marvel TV show of all time, with an average approval rating of 27%. The show follows a superhuman royal family who escape a coup on the Moon and must fight to reclaim their home while hiding on Earth. Although audience approval ratings were higher at 42%, critics of the show gave a measly approval rating of just 11%.

Inhumans was labelled “slow,” “unimaginative,” and “a complete failure.” Variety claimed it was “listless, dreadfully serious and [a] profoundly boring show.” Although there was a plan for three seasons, the series was cancelled after just one by ABC in May 2018.

Secret Invasion is second, with an average approval rating of 48%. One of the more recent Marvel offerings, Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he uncovers a secret invasion of Earth by shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls. The show received generally mixed reviews, with critics giving a slightly higher approval rating of 52% compared to audiences’ 44% rating.

Although the star-studded cast’s performance was praised, reviewers criticised the plot, claiming the show “is a collection of moods, not stories or characters.” Better writing and deeper thought regarding the overall narrative was called for, and some stated that the show made no sense in terms of Marvel’s continuity.

In third is Iron Fist, with an average approval rating of 52%. Danny Rand, a billionaire who returns to New York after being presumed dead, wields the power of the mystical Iron Fist to fight crime and reclaim his family's company. Audience approval ratings are surprisingly high at 66%, but critic ratings are far worse at just 37%.

Although the second season did see some improvement compared to the first, many critics claimed it wasn’t enough to save the show. Not only did the series receive criticism for being “dull” and “devoid of action,” it was also accused of whitewashing, with some arguing that it failed to adequately represent Asian culture and martial arts.

She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is fourth, with an average approval rating of 56%. A lawyer, who gains Hulk-like powers after an accident, handles cases involving superhumans while embracing her new identity as She-Hulk. The show holds the largest divide in ratings between critics and audiences, with critics awarding it a strong 79% approval, but audiences giving it a mere 32%.

Despite receiving praise for representation and characters that don’t fall into stereotypes, there were some major criticisms for the series. With CGI funnier than the actual jokes, audiences were left disappointed, feeling that the studio hadn’t prioritised the project as much as it should have.

In fifth is Echo, with an average approval rating of 65%. Echo follows the story of Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with photographic reflexes, meaning she can perfectly mimic any fighting style. The show is generally well-received, praised for its inclusive nature and more “adult tone” compared to previous Marvel releases.

However, some criticised the pace, calling it “terribly slow” and “incredibly boring.” One critic wrote that it was “both overworked and unfinished, as if pieces were hacked out and rearranged at random.”

The Punisher is sixth, with an average approval rating of 71%. The action and emotion were praised in this 2017 series, but some felt it was taken too far with no real purpose. It received criticism for glorifying gun violence, particularly in the wake of real-world mass shootings.

In seventh is The Defenders, with an average approval rating of 74%. The show was praised for both its acting and character development but fell flat when it came to the overall plot.

Runaways and Cloak and Dagger tie for eighth, with an average approval rating of 77%.

Runaways was predominately criticised for deviating from the source material too much, with a slow plot progression. Cloak and Dagger, although promising in its first season, disappointed fans with its second, with a “boring” plot and “illogical storylines.”

Luke Cage ranks ninth, with an average approval rating of 79%. The series’ second season was more heavily criticised than its first, with reviewers particularly focusing on how drawn out the plot is, resulting in the show becoming “boring” and “repetitive.”

Marvel’s newest release Agatha All Along joins Jessica Jones in tenth place.

Agatha All Along has received fairly positive reviews since its release, but many have criticised both the acting and the plot, calling it “overly chaotic.”

Although the first two seasons ofJessica Jones were well received, the third disappointed viewers, with “corny” fight scenes and a drawn-out plot.

Kenneth Moore, Editor in Chief at InstantCasinos, commented on the findings: “Even iconic franchises like Marvel are not immune from making mistakes when it comes to producing content. "It's fascinating to see how audience engagement doesn't always align with critical acclaim, revealing the complexities of viewer preferences. “This ranking is a crucial tool for both creators and audiences to understand what resonates and what doesn't. “It’s clear that Marvel has room for improvement in its television adaptations, facing an ongoing challenge to balance spectacle with substance."

